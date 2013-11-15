Jets, Aviators Drumline Gain a New Fan in Marvin

*

They were simply amazing. He absolutely loved it! He played along following their movements and following along with their beats. When he was done, fans came up to him giving him high-fives and even wanting to take pictures with him. He told me it was his best day ever.

This was a moment in both our lives we will never forget. As a mom, that moment meant so much. There was a sense of pride that he will be OK. He proved to me that no matter what, he will adapt. The Aviators will never know how much they touched my family to just accept him for him. No excuses, no apologies.

Marvin was accepted into their circle and he kept up with them. It was just a great moment in life. He can do anything and he makes me proud every single day. No matter the tantrums, breakdowns, lack of sleep, etc., all of that just washed away.

...

Moments like this just overfill my heart with love. It made me think of Marvin's loves. He loves the number 10, he loves things blue, he loves pizza, he loves the Jets, and he loves his brother Erik and sister Samantha. He just proved to me we need more love in life and he definitely shared it that day he played with The Aviators.

So, publicly, I would like to thank them for not judging my son and for opening their world to my son's world and making great music together. I'll always be thankful for that.

...

I would like to add that since the above was written, the NY Jets and the Aviators have contacted me and stated they were so touched and would like to do something special for Marvin. The New York Jets and the Aviators invited Marvin out to a game for a day with the Aviators to watch them during sound check, follow them through the lots and watch them during their pregame performance on the field. I couldn't believe it. The act of kindness they did by allowing my son to play for the brief time with them was so much. They now are asking to make a dream come true for him.

I had no idea how to tell him so I decided just to video his reaction. Due to the autism, he rocks back and forth and doesn't look long directly at you. But his reaction is priceless and I think he is beyond excited. He has since asked to sleep with his drum so he can practice LOL. Thank you to the NEW YORK JETS and thank you to the AVIATORS. You have not only made my son so happy, you have once again shown that you care about the community and your faithful fan base. J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets!