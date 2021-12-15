Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Dolphins

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app. Additionally, fans in the local market are able to stream the game on Paramount+.