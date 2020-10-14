Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 6 Matchup at Hard Rock Stadium

Oct 14, 2020 at 09:00 AM
E_A92_1856

The Jets travel to Miami on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Miami Dolphins. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
9:30 am The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
2:00 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
3:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 4:05 pm
Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (Play-by-Play), James Lofton (Analyst) and Sherree Burruss (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on Que Buena 92.7 FM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming

Table inside Article
Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:35 pm Jets Late Night CBS 2 New York

Related Content

news

Jets Designate WR Denzel Mims, 2 Others to Return to Practice

Green & White Second-Round Was Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 15
news

Jets' Greg Van Roten Graded as Top NFL Guard by Pro Football Focus in Week 5

Green & White RG Has Played All 331 Snaps on Offense in 2020
news

Wischusen's Point of View | 3 Jets Observations Leading Up to Week 6 at the Dolphins

Jets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Wischusen Shares His Thoughts Ahead of the Dolphins Game
news

Jets Release RB Le'Veon Bell

General Manager Joe Douglas Announced the Move in a Statement on Tuesday Night
news

Jets Sign Lamar Jackson to Active Roster, Place WR Chris Hogan on Injured Reserve

Green & White Add WR Josh Malone to Practice Squad
news

Jets' DL John Franklin-Myers Is Making People Sit Up and Take Notice

A Sack Against Arizona Is a Hint of Good Things to Come
news

First Look: Jets at Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick Starting at QB for Miami with Alabama Rookie Tua Tagovailoa Backing Up
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: John Franklin-Myers

DL Talks About Learning from Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh; Bart Scott Previews Jets-Dolphins
news

Jets Notebook | Head Coach Adam Gase: 'I'm Considering Everything'

QB Sam Darnold and OL Mekhi Becton Working Through Injuries
news

WR Jamison Crowder Does His Part With Third-Straight 100-Yard Day

Wide Receiver Became Just Third Jets Player in 52 Years to Tally Three Consecutive Games of More than 100 Receiving Yards
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which New Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Cardinals?

QB Joe Flacco, 4 Defenders Logged the Most Time on the Field in Loss to Arizona 

Advertising