Jets' Annual Food Drive Set for Sunday

Nov 12, 2007 at 09:54 AM
a1-viking_logo.jpg


The New York Jets in conjunction with Burgdorff Realtors ERA and A-1 First Class-Viking Moving and Storage will hold their annual food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network on Nov. 18 at the Meadowlands before the 4:05 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

The Interfaith Nutrition Network addresses the issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island by providing food, shelter, long-term housing and supportive services in a dignified and respectful manner for those who seek their help. They are a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization with a dedicated staff, a broad base of community support and a commitment to educate the public about these issues.

WHO: New York Jets and their loyal fans

WHAT: Non-perishable food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network

WHERE: The Meadowlands

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2–4:05 p.m.

WHY: To benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network and help the fight against hunger

Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs. Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in a Harlem high school, urging students in the Bronx to eat right and move more and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to the Jets Foundation, which supports our own extensive youth initiatives, the Jets partner with numerous established charitable organizations and participate in causes sponsored by the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

Jets Name Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets Recognize Will Nathan Coach of the Week

Jets Name Will Nathan of Randolph High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII
news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota
news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
Advertising