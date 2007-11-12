Jets' Annual Food Drive Set for Sunday





The New York Jets in conjunction with Burgdorff Realtors ERA and A-1 First Class-Viking Moving and Storage will hold their annual food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network on Nov. 18 at the Meadowlands before the 4:05 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

The Interfaith Nutrition Network addresses the issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island by providing food, shelter, long-term housing and supportive services in a dignified and respectful manner for those who seek their help. They are a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization with a dedicated staff, a broad base of community support and a commitment to educate the public about these issues.

WHO: New York Jets and their loyal fans

WHAT: Non-perishable food drive to benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network

WHERE: The Meadowlands

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2–4:05 p.m.

WHY: To benefit the Interfaith Nutrition Network and help the fight against hunger

Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary companies Burgdorff Realtors ERA and Cartus, are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs. Over the past seven years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities.