Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

"The launch of this league will create a pathway for young women to continue playing the game that they love," NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said. "We are excited to partner with Nike in our pursuit of increasing female participation and providing opportunities to compete across all levels of football."

"Since our initial involvement in the launch of a girls flag football league in New York, our goal has always been to continue to provide young women in our community with the opportunity to play the sport we all know and love," Jets President Hymie Elhai said. "We are excited to begin this new league in New Jersey, officially building on those efforts. Our hope is to be able to continue to utilize our platform and not only share the resources with them to play, but t help inspire and encourage each girl to reach her full potential in whatever she chooses to pursue in life. "

"We are extremely excited to be part of the NY Jets Girls Flag Football League," Ramapo High School Athletic Director Ron Anello said. "What a wonderful opportunity for our student athletes to participate and be able to help grow the great game of football!"

"Although flag football isn't a sanctioned sport in New Jersey for boys or girls, NJSIAA applauds the Jets for creating additional opportunities for female student-athletes," COO of NJSIAA Colleen Maguire said. "NJSIAA believes kids are best served by being active and engaged, and we salute the team's efforts."