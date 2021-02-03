Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

In recognition of the 35th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, the Jets and Nike announce the creation of a New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League which will begin play in Spring of 2021.
In collaboration with the North Jersey Super Football Conference (NJSFC) and the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), eight high schools from New Jersey have agreed to participate in the inaugural season of the pilot league. Each school will receive an $11,000 grant and equipment from the Jets and Nike to cover all expenses of the program. This is the first High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey with the long-term goal to have the sport adopted as an official high school statewide championship sport.
The eight participating New Jersey high schools include:
- East Orange Campus (East Orange, NJ)
- Indian Hills High School (Oakland, NJ)
- Irvington High School (Irvington, NJ)
- Malcolm X Shabazz High School (Newark, NJ)
- Morristown High School (Morristown, NJ)
- Passaic County Technical Institute (Wayne, NJ)
- Ramapo High School (Franklin Lakes, NJ)
- William L. Dickinson High School (Jersey City, NJ)
Beyond funding and equipment, each school will receive uniforms from Nike from their new Girls Flag Football line of apparel. Prior to today's announcement, the Jets and Nike sent one player from each team a gift box to unveil their school's new uniforms with the message "EmpowHER." The Jets and Nike believe girls should have the opportunity to play football and experience everything the greatest game in the world has to offer. The Jets New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League will provide character building, perseverance, teamwork and dedication skills that will empower these girls throughout every aspect of their lives.
"The launch of this league will create a pathway for young women to continue playing the game that they love," NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said. "We are excited to partner with Nike in our pursuit of increasing female participation and providing opportunities to compete across all levels of football."
"Since our initial involvement in the launch of a girls flag football league in New York, our goal has always been to continue to provide young women in our community with the opportunity to play the sport we all know and love," Jets President Hymie Elhai said. "We are excited to begin this new league in New Jersey, officially building on those efforts. Our hope is to be able to continue to utilize our platform and not only share the resources with them to play, but t help inspire and encourage each girl to reach her full potential in whatever she chooses to pursue in life. "
"We are extremely excited to be part of the NY Jets Girls Flag Football League," Ramapo High School Athletic Director Ron Anello said. "What a wonderful opportunity for our student athletes to participate and be able to help grow the great game of football!"
"Although flag football isn't a sanctioned sport in New Jersey for boys or girls, NJSIAA applauds the Jets for creating additional opportunities for female student-athletes," COO of NJSIAA Colleen Maguire said. "NJSIAA believes kids are best served by being active and engaged, and we salute the team's efforts."
The Jets and Nike will also film and produce a content series that will follow the participants' unique stories in their first year playing in the league. The season will culminate with all eight teams participating in our first year playing in the league. The season will culminate with all eight teams participating in the first annual Jets x Nike Girls Flag Invitational. In future years, the invitational will grow to incorporate other girls' high school teams and leagues, including New York City's Public Schools Athletic League.
See the Uniforms, Full Kit Boxes and More Leading Up to the First Season in 2021