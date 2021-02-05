Jets and Visa Team Up to Support Small Businesses

The Jets and Visa teamed up to reinforce their commitment to support black-owned small businesses, amplify black voices, and help provide financial stability to communities in need during these particularly hard times.

The commitment hopes to further amplify the importance of local small businesses in the North New Jersey area, provide tangible support, and help bring financial stability to the communities that support the New York Jets.

The Jets, in conjunction with the Morris County Chamber of Commerce and the African American Chamber of Commerce in NJ, selected two black-owned small businesses in Northern NJ, Sweetpea Technologies, LLC and Mo'Pweeze Bakery. Both businesses will receive a $10,000 grant as part of this commitment.

"We are delighted to partner with Visa to help amplify black voices and the importance of supporting our local neighbors," Jets President Hymie Elhai said. "It is our hope, through this collaboration, that we can provide financial stability to communities in need during these hard times."

Located in Denville, NJ, Mo’Pweeze Bakery is a top 10 allergen free/vegan bakery that has based its mission on a family goal: having an allergy can indeed be a treat. Christine Allen founded the bakery almost seven years ago out of necessity for her then two-year-old who had life threatening food allergies. Since then, the business has grown into a successful bakery offering everything from personal catering, cupcakes, custom cakes and more. Their treats can be found in Shop Rite and Whole Foods stores within the Tri-State area. With the grant, Allen hopes to bring back staff members who were let go last year due to the pandemic. Their hope is that the grant will help provide them with the resources to implement a more efficient process when producing their products.