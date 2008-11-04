Jets and NYMEX Support Future C.H.A.M.P.S.

Nov 04, 2008 at 05:48 AM
110408_nymex_320.jpg


New York City schools chancellor Joel I. Klein, the New York Jets, and the New York Mercantile Exchange Foundation (NYMEX) announced today that they have teamed up again to support the Department of Education's C.H.A.M.P.S. Middle School Flag Football League.

For the second year in a row, the Jets and NYMEX Foundation together have donated $50,000 to C.H.A.M.P.S., a middle school program that offers traditional and non-traditional sports and fitness activities to students before and after school hours. Jets players Shaun Ellis, Mike DeVito and CJ Mosley presented a check for $50,000 to fitness and health education director Lori Rose Benson at JHS 78 in Brooklyn and played flag football with students at the school.

The Jets will donate an additional $50,000 to the Public School Athletic League's Heads Up! initiative. The donation will offset the costs of reconditioning football helmets for the city's high school football teams — helping to ensure the safety of more than 4,000 New York City student athletes. This is the fourth year that the Jets have supported the initiative.

"I want to thank the Jets for their continued support of our efforts to provide middle school students with a wide range of fitness opportunities," said Klein. "The C.H.A.M.P.S. program extends the school day to support middle school students, complementing our efforts to raise academic achievement and help students develop fitness habits that can last for a lifetime. The importance of both traditional and non-traditional activities is something these professional athletes understand and model for our children."

"The Jets believe that New York City's children should be afforded the same opportunity as students across the country to participate in football programs at both the middle and high school levels," said Woody Johnson, New York Jets chairman and chief executive officer. "We are proud to demonstrate this commitment by expanding our partnership with the DOE through the Jets C.H.A.M.P.S. Middle School Flag Football League and to continue to support the refurbishment of helmets for high school players through our Heads Up! program. I want to thank our partner, the NYMEX Foundation, for their support as well."

"The NYMEX Foundation is pleased to partner with the New York Jets again this year to foster future 'C.H.A.M.P.S.' in New York City public schools," said NYMEX Foundation president Madeline Boyd.

"It is an honor to be here today to present this grant to the Middle School Flag Football League," said Ellis. "The Heads Up! reconditioning helmets program and supporting the flag football league help make New York City football programs and athletes better."

Through the Department of Education's C.H.A.M.P.S. Middle School Sport and Fitness League, students are empowered to become Cooperative, Healthy, Active, Motivated, Positive Students — for life. Regardless of athletic ability, student participants in C.H.A.M.P.S. have opportunities to engage in a wide variety of physical activities before or after school, including traditional and non-traditional sports, along with fitness activities that can be maintained long after their school days are over.

The C.H.A.M.P.S. Middle School Flag Football League provides more than 75 middle schools with before- and after-school opportunities for their students to learn football skills and techniques from qualified coaches. Each participant will receive a uniform T-shirt provided by the Jets and the NYMEX Foundation.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New York Jets Announces 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

Patricia Thompson is Being Recognized for Making a Difference in Their Community 
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness of Lupus on Dec. 3 at Falcons Game
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
Advertising