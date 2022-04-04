Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

The second season of the New York Jets X Nike Girls Flag Football League officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 5th, with Harrison taking on Hawthorne in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. The league, which was the first official girls flag football league in New Jersey, expanded from eight schools to 43 schools this season, with over 1,000 participants, across New Jersey and Long Island. After playing 31 games in the inaugural season last year, the league will total 167 games this season across five conferences. PCTI was crowned the first ever girls flag champions in the state of New Jersey last year after defeating Irvington in the championship game at MetLife Stadium.