Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

The second season of the New York Jets X Nike Girls Flag Football League officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 5th, with Harrison taking on Hawthorne in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. The league, which was the first official girls flag football league in New Jersey, expanded from eight schools to 43 schools this season, with over 1,000 participants, across New Jersey and Long Island. After playing 31 games in the inaugural season last year, the league will total 167 games this season across five conferences. PCTI was crowned the first ever girls flag champions in the state of New Jersey last year after defeating Irvington in the championship game at MetLife Stadium.
This year, each team will play six to eight games in the regular season, followed by a traditional playoff format in each conference. The semifinals and championship games will be held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4th.
Launched in 2021, the Jets and Nike believe girls should have the opportunity to play football and experience everything the greatest game in the world has to offer. The Jets High School Girls Flag Football League will provide character building, perseverance, teamwork and dedication skills that will empower these girls throughout every aspect of their lives.
To view the entire 2022 schedule, please click here.