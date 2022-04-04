Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

Season Kicks Off April 5 and will Conclude with Semifinals and Championship Games at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4

Apr 04, 2022 at 04:24 PM
E_SZ1_2984-girls-flag-thumb

The second season of the New York Jets X Nike Girls Flag Football League officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 5th, with Harrison taking on Hawthorne in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. The league, which was the first official girls flag football league in New Jersey, expanded from eight schools to 43 schools this season, with over 1,000 participants, across New Jersey and Long Island. After playing 31 games in the inaugural season last year, the league will total 167 games this season across five conferences. PCTI was crowned the first ever girls flag champions in the state of New Jersey last year after defeating Irvington in the championship game at MetLife Stadium.

This year, each team will play six to eight games in the regular season, followed by a traditional playoff format in each conference. The semifinals and championship games will be held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4th.

Launched in 2021, the Jets and Nike believe girls should have the opportunity to play football and experience everything the greatest game in the world has to offer. The Jets High School Girls Flag Football League will provide character building, perseverance, teamwork and dedication skills that will empower these girls throughout every aspect of their lives.

To view the entire 2022 schedule, please click here.

Related Content

news

Jets and Nike Spearhead Expansion of Girls Flag Football League to More Than 40 Teams

What Began as an Eight-Team League in New Jersey, Grows to Include Teams on Long Island
news

Quinnen Williams Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVI
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets Players to Take the Field vs. Eagles With My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and Coach Saleh to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces
news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
news

All Stars Project and Jets Announce Lineup for 2021 Social Justice Partnership

Operation Conversation, Development Coaching, Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids Among the Programs
Advertising