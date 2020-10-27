Jets and Gatorade Name Mark Maggio of Lodi HS & Jimmy DiPaolo of North Plainfield HS Coaches of the Week

Oct 27, 2020 at 07:55 AM
Coach of the Week-Slate

The New York Jets announced today that Mark Maggio of Lodi High School in Lodi, NJ and Jimmy DiPaolo of North Plainfield High School in North Plainfield, NJ have been named this week's recipients of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week awards presented by Gatorade. Through Gatorade's partnership, the monetary award to benefit the school's football program has doubled to $2,000. Along with this award, Lodi High School and North Plainfield High School receives an automatic bid to compete in the 2021 New York Jets 11-ON Tournament. In addition, they will be invited to watch the New York Jets play from a luxury suite at MetLife Stadium, when fans are allowed to attend games.

In its 25th year, the Coach of the Week award is given to a coach in the Tri-State area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Jets will name two coaches every week because of the condensed high school football season.

Coach Maggio attended Lodi High School in Lodi, NJ where he played linebacker. Maggio started for the state championship winning Lodi High School football team in 1998. After graduating in 1999, Maggio enrolled in Sacred Heart University. Maggio transferred and earned his degree at Montclair State University in 2005. Maggio began his coaching career in 2001 at Ridgefield Memorial High School, while he was still in college. After coaching at Ridgefield Park High School, Maggio returned to his at his alma mater, Lodi High School, in 2006. Maggio was named the head coach of Lodi High School in 2016. In addition to his coaching duties, Maggio serves as a physical education teacher at Lodi High School. On Friday, October 16th the Lodi Rams defeated the Lyndhurst Golden Bears 27-0.

Coach DiPaolo attended North Plainfield High School in North Plainfield, NJ. He played quarterback and safety while in high school. After graduating in 2005, DiPaolo enrolled in Rowan University where he played safety. After graduating from Rowan, DiPaolo returned to his alma mater, North Plainfield High School, as an assistant coach in 2011. He made coaching stops at Cherry Hill West High School and Wall High School. DiPaolo was named head coach of North Plainfield High School in 2017. In addition to his coaching responsibilities, DiPaolo serves as a special education teacher. On Saturday, October 17th the North Plainfield Canucks defeated the Metuchen Bulldogs 54-0.

