Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games

May 23, 2023 at 06:30 AM
1F6A4773

The New York Jets and Chicago Bears celebrated the success of the inaugural Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag league at an Americana-inspired Championship Event in Ealing. The event taking place yesterday saw the girls showcase the benefits of Flag Football and compete for the Championship title.

The league was a new and unique opportunity for 130 girls aged 12-14 to compete in Flag Football, the non-contact version of American Football, which is an accessible, fun and action-packed sport. The league ran for five weeks building up to the Championship Event held at Ealing Trailfinders Club, Ealing.

At the festival event, twelve teams competed to cement their place in the League table, with Ealing Fields (Jets) pipping Beaconsfield (Bears) to the post with a 38:12 score in the final Championship Game. They will have the opportunity to play against a girl's flag team from Germany at the NFL London Games taking place in October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They will be honoured on field as part of NFL's efforts to grow the sport's popularity in both countries.

Off-field the girls, their family and friends, were treated to an American family BBQ with a DJ, food, hair braiding and NFL style face painting.

Phoebe Schecter, Global Flag Ambassador and Team GB NFL Player was also on hand to lend words of encouragement to the girls. Former Bears' defensive back Shaun Gayle and former Jets' safety Erik Coleman were also in attendance to hand over the trophy to the winning team.

The Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag league was launched to introduce a new sport to young girls in the London area and overcome barriers in physical activity. The benefits of Flag experienced by the girls include creating friendships, life-long psychological skills in communication and resilience, and supporting healthy mental wellbeing.

The inaugural league comprised of two conferences of six teams, with the Jets and Bears running one each. As part of this, the girls received multiple bespoke coaching sessions from a qualified NFL Flag coach, along with individual Nike-branded kits.

Now, with the inaugural league coming to a close, both teams are already planning their growth ambitions for 2024 and beyond.

Related Content

news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season

news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets

news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools

news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC

news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season

news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann

news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII

news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness for the Disease

news

Super Football Conference Announces Mental Health Awareness Series for NJ High Schools in Partnership with the The Defensive Line & Jets

First Session Begins Oct. 11 at Clifton High School

Advertising