Jets, ALR Host Lupus Awareness Day Sunday

The Alliance for Lupus Research was created in 1999 by Robert Wood Johnson IV, the owner of the New York Jets, when his daughter was diagnosed with lupus. In trying to find the best possible care for her, he was dismayed at the lack of effective treatments and the scarcity of private support for the disease. Johnson was convinced that the key to funding better treatments for lupus and ultimately a way to prevent and cure the disease was to dramatically increase research funding.

It is in this spirit that the ALR has become, over a short amount of time, the largest private funder of lupus research in the world. The ALR board of directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, so 100% of all donations received goes directly to support lupus research programs.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue, cells and organs. Symptoms are unpredictable and can range from extreme fatigue, skin rashes, severe joint inflammation and muscle pain to organ failure and even death. Lupus is not a rare disease — an estimated 1.5 million Americans suffer from it. More people are diagnosed with lupus than those who suffer from diseases such as leukemia, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis or cystic fibrosis.

The exact cause of lupus is unknown. However, research suggests it is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors (e.g., infection, sunlight, stress) that trigger the disease in susceptible individuals. Ninety percent of those diagnosed with lupus are women and the disease is especially prevalent among those of African American, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and Native American descent.