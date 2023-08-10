Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker Keeping His Swiss Army Knife Handy

AVT had played in 100% of the snaps on the offensive line in the 2021 season after being drafted as the team's second first-round pick (No. 14 overall) after the Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. At 6-5, 310, AVT also played guard and tackle at USC.

"AVT is a very special football player," head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday. "You know how we feel about AVT and what he did a year ago is unprecedented in football. We've got full confidence. We want to keep him at guard because we think he's an All-Pro guard and he would still be an unbelievable tackle and would probably be an All-Pro tackle. But we know he will be his absolute best on the inside, but his versatility is very, very beneficial."

When Saleh was asked on Thursday if Vera-Tucker would again be asked to play tackle, he said: "We're going to play our best five and if that's how one of them shakes out ... it's something we're going to have to talk about."

As they prepare to play the Panthers on Saturday afternoon, the Jets' second game of the preseason, the offensive line remains a work in progress. Duane Brown is recovering from rotator cuff surgery while Mekhi Becton is working his way back from knee surgery. Second-year man Max Mitchell is in the first-team mix along with Turner, and Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon, both of whom were signed in free agency and are expected to provide depth. While there is competition at center, veteran Connor McGovern and rookie Joe Tippmann are not expected to shift around.

"My optimistic side says we'll get it done," Saleh said, adding, "As a coach you want it done yesterday. We want these guys rolling, we want confidence, we want to start humming."

Though AVT said he's fully prepared for whatever the regular season brings, he also knows there are certain to be speed bumps along the way.