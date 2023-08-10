Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets Alijah Vera-Tucker Keeping His Swiss Army Knife Handy

HC Robert Saleh Would Like to Keep Versatile OL at G 

Aug 10, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_edited-avt-081023

The Jets have yet to discover if there is anything Alijah Vera-Tucker can't do. 

The third-year offensive lineman out of USC has seen action at every spot on the offensive line, except center. And after missing much of last season after sustaining a triceps injury in the Week 7 game at Denver, the man who came East to play guard has once again found himself in the conversation for his crazy versatility.

"You all know me," AVT told reporters on Thursday. "I'm going to play wherever the team needs me to play, where they think I fit best. Guard or tackle, I'm going to go out there and do my thing. Right now everything is pretty set, but like last year things can change in a heartbeat."

Even though he was limited to those seven games last season (after having played 100% of the snaps the previous six games), AVT switched from left to right guard before the start of the season because of injuries that struck across the offensive line. He started at left tackle (Week 4), then at right tackle (Week 5) for the remainder of his season. AVT was one of only seven players with 50-plus snaps at three different OL positions in the 2022 season.

"Right now, I'm primarily at right guard, and I'll focus on that," he said after practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, a session that was supposed to be a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, but was turned into a solo session for the Green & White because of bad weather.

And although AVT's versatility offers the team's first-year offensive line coach Keith Carter the luxury of his service, new OL teammate Billy Turner pinpointed the challenge from switching sides.

"Everything is an adjustment," said Turner, a former Packer teammate of QB Aaron Rodgers. "It's like wiping your a** with your off hand. Feet, head, hands ... Everything is the complete opposite. It's the same technique, but you have to switch things around in your brain."

AVT had played in 100% of the snaps on the offensive line in the 2021 season after being drafted as the team's second first-round pick (No. 14 overall) after the Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick. At 6-5, 310, AVT also played guard and tackle at USC.

"AVT is a very special football player," head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday. "You know how we feel about AVT and what he did a year ago is unprecedented in football. We've got full confidence. We want to keep him at guard because we think he's an All-Pro guard and he would still be an unbelievable tackle and would probably be an All-Pro tackle. But we know he will be his absolute best on the inside, but his versatility is very, very beneficial."

When Saleh was asked on Thursday if Vera-Tucker would again be asked to play tackle, he said: "We're going to play our best five and if that's how one of them shakes out ... it's something we're going to have to talk about."

As they prepare to play the Panthers on Saturday afternoon, the Jets' second game of the preseason, the offensive line remains a work in progress. Duane Brown is recovering from rotator cuff surgery while Mekhi Becton is working his way back from knee surgery. Second-year man Max Mitchell is in the first-team mix along with Turner, and Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon, both of whom were signed in free agency and are expected to provide depth. While there is competition at center, veteran Connor McGovern and rookie Joe Tippmann are not expected to shift around.

"My optimistic side says we'll get it done," Saleh said, adding, "As a coach you want it done yesterday. We want these guys rolling, we want confidence, we want to start humming."

Though AVT said he's fully prepared for whatever the regular season brings, he also knows there are certain to be speed bumps along the way.

"If something bad goes down, I feel like I can go out there and perform at a high level," he said.

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Thursday's Practice in Spartanburg, S.C.

See photos of the Jets during Thursday's training camp practice in South Carolina.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-8.10
1 / 66
SS3_0243
2 / 66
SS3_9563
3 / 66
SS3_9785
4 / 66
SS3_9511
5 / 66
SS3_9678
6 / 66
SS3_9088
7 / 66
SS3_9796
8 / 66
SS3_9503
9 / 66
SS3_9213
10 / 66
SS3_8939
11 / 66
SS3_8841
12 / 66
SS3_8917
13 / 66
SS3_9260
14 / 66
SS3_9419
15 / 66
SS3_8770
16 / 66
SS3_9473
17 / 66
SS3_9138
18 / 66
SS3_8665
19 / 66
SS3_9039
20 / 66
SS3_1656
21 / 66
SS3_1706
22 / 66
SS1_9189
23 / 66
SS3_1543
24 / 66
SS3_1322
25 / 66
SS3_1513
26 / 66
SS3_1574
27 / 66
SZ1_0241
28 / 66
SS3_1289
29 / 66
SS3_1180
30 / 66
SS3_0550
31 / 66
SS3_0326
32 / 66
SS3_1086
33 / 66
SA106788
34 / 66
SS3_0815
35 / 66
SS3_0338
36 / 66
SA106859
37 / 66
SS1_0574
38 / 66
SS1_0132
39 / 66
SS1_9499
40 / 66
SZ1_0542
41 / 66
SS1_9695
42 / 66
SA106291
43 / 66
SZ1_0415
44 / 66
SS1_9979
45 / 66
SS3_2446
46 / 66
SS3_0497
47 / 66
SS3_2139
48 / 66
SS1_9782
49 / 66
SS3_2036
50 / 66
SS1_9269
51 / 66
SS1_0635
52 / 66
SS1_0025
53 / 66
SA106502
54 / 66
SA106849
55 / 66
SS1_0768
56 / 66
SS1_0373
57 / 66
SS1_0524
58 / 66
SA106718
59 / 66
SA106934
60 / 66
SA106904
61 / 66
SS1_3369
62 / 66
SZ1_1421
63 / 66
SZ1_1384
64 / 66
SZ1_1513
65 / 66
SZ1_1302
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

D.J. Reed Dishes the Praise Around to All His Jets Teammates

Sixth-Year Cornerback Thinks 2023 for His 'Young and Turnt' Secondary Is 'Going to Be Great'
news

Corey Davis Appreciative of Aaron Rodgers' 'Patience' With New Offense

Veteran Wideout Encouraged by Joint Practice With Panthers
news

Aaron Rodgers & Jets Begin Week 2 of Their Hard Knocks Story Arc in the Carolinas

ARod Has Observations After First Joint Practice, Mostly on His O-Line and Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young
news

Jets' Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippmann Along Is Part of My Legacy

Veteran C Says Competition Has Brought Out the Best in Him
news

S Tony Adams Wants Jets to 'Go Dominate' in Joint Practices with Panthers

Former Undrafted Free Agent in Competition for Green & White Starting Spot
news

SI's Peter King: Jets Have a 'Damn Good' Secondary

Veteran NFL Reporter Discusses Aaron Rodgers' Positive Vibes This Summer
news

Mecole Hardman Jr Is 'Continuing to Build Chemistry' With Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh Says Jets WR: 'Not Even Close to Where He's Going to Be'
news

Offseason Work 'Paying Off' For TE Jeremy Ruckert

On Playing with Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the Most Fun I've Had in a Long Time'
news

All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

QB Aaron Rodgers Preparing Unit For Heisman Winner QB Bryce Young
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

All-Pro Corner Graduated from University of Cincinnati Friday; Inspired Quinnen Williams to Complete School
news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day
Advertising