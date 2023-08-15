Jets Agree to Terms with RB Dalvin Cook

The Jets have added another explosive playmaker to their offense, agreeing to terms with Dalvin Cook on a deal that will bring the former Vikings star to New York.

Cook, a second-round pick (No. 41 overall) of the Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft, played 73 games for Minnesota. His 5,993 rushing yards and 47 TDs on the ground rank third and fourth, respectively, in franchise history. Last season, Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 TDs while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. He also had 39 receptions, totaling 295 yards with 2 TDs.

Over the past four seasons, Cook averaged 1,256 yards on the ground with 43 rush scores. From 2019-22, Cook (5-10, 210) was also a constant receiving threat with 170 catches resulting in 68 first downs. The Vikings released Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, on June 9 in a cost-cutting move to stay under the salary cap.

"I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don't mind," Cook said during an appearance on Sirius XM Radio. "I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page."

The consistent Cook has 21 career 100-yard rush games and he reached the 200-yard plateau twice. The dual threat RB has 221 career receptions for 1,794 yards with 5 TDs. In addition to his production on the field, Cook was a staple in the community. He'll join a deep stable headlined by Breece Hall, a rookie sensation who is returning from an ACL injury, Michael Carter, Zonovan "Bam" Knight and fifth-round pick Israel "Izzy" Abanikanda.