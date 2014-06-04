Jets Agree: Great Time to Be a Sports Fan

"He's a big fan of the Spurs and I'm a big fan of the Heat, so we go at it every day," Pryor said. "With him growing up in San Antonio and me in Florida, we're both going with our home teams."

Pryor started rooting for Miami's NBA team when Dwyane Wade was drafted in 2003, but LeBron James has been his favorite player since his Cleveland days.

"Once LeBron came to Miami, that's when I really became a huge Heat fan," Pryor said.

Meanwhile, Amaro's dedication and loyalty to the Spurs was abundantly clear when he chose to join the AT&T Center crowd for Game 2 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers rather than sit among the NFL draft prospects at Radio City Music Hall for Round 1 early last month.

The smack talk and banter between the top two rookie draft choices will remain in good spirit.

"It's fun, friendly, gives you something to talk about every day," Amaro said. "It's bonding us a little bit and definitely letting us get to know each other a bit better."

So, Calvin, why will the Heat three-peat as champions?

"I feel like we're ready for the challenge. We know who we're up against, and I feel like we're much better prepared this time around. Plus, it's just LeBron's year. Everybody compares him to Jordan, so it's only right that he wins three championships in a row."

And Jace, your rebuttal?