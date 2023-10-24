Transactions

Jets Add DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to Active Roster

Green & White Sign WR Lance McCutcheon to Practice Squad; Release S Tyreque Jones from PS

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Ethan Greenberg

E_SS1_9661-jbc

The Jets have added DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to the active roster. The team also signed WR Lance McCutcheon to the practice squad and released S Tyreque Jones from the P-squad.

Bernard-Converse (6-1, 205), the sixth-round pick out of LSU, returned to practice Oct. 4. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list on July 19 and did not practice during training camp. He totaled 240 tackles, 175 solo stops, 31 PDs, 4 INTs and 2 FF in 64 college games. JBC began his career at Oklahoma State before transferring to LSU for his final collegiate season and has experience at both safety and cornerback.

McCutcheon (6-3, 202) was released from the Texans practice squad Oct. 10. He originally signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Montana State. He appeared in 10 games last season (1 start) and was targeted 5 times but did not have any catches. He took 56 snaps on offense and 110 on special teams. He finished his collegiate career with 94 catches, 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Jones (6-2, 205) signed with the Jets practice squad in August after he spent the summer with the Titans. He signed with Tennessee as a UDFA out of Boise State in May and played in all three of the its preseason games.

