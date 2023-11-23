Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

The Jets have activated Duane Brown to the active roster. The team also signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster, released OL Chris Glaser and elevated DL Tanzel Smart and OL Jake Hanson for Friday's Game against the Dolphins.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler who was returning from shoulder surgery, returned to practice Nov. 2. He started the first two games this season before he was placed on injured reserve with shoulder and hip ailments. The veteran left tackle appeared in 12 games for the Jets last season, earning the team's first Selfless Warrior award, and has started all 217 regular season games he's appeared in over 17 NFL seasons.

Newman (6-2, 297) was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders. He took 46 snaps on offense against the Giants (10 at guard and 36 at center) and 66 against the Raiders, all at RG. He was signed to the PS after he played three games for the Titans, taking 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. Newman originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. He played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears including 28 at left guard.

Glaser (6-4, 306) rejoined the Green & White from the Cowboys practice squad Nov. 1 and took 57 snaps on offense last week at Buffalo in his NFL debut. He originally signed with the Green & White last August after spending time with the Chiefs. Glaser first signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022.

Smart (6-1, 295), who was released from the active roster Monday and signed to the P-squad Wednesday, first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster before last week's game at Buffalo and took 18 snaps on defense in the team's loss to the Bills. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 40 games (4 starts).