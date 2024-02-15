Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Quick Look Back at '23

Conklin followed up his productive 2022 season with a career-best 61 receptions for 621 yards. He played in all 17 games this season and was a key contributor on third downs. Since joining the Jets in 2022, Conklin has caught 43 passes on third downs, the second most of any tight end in that span.

"Yeah, there's a lot of things I did on film and in the season that I am really proud of this year," Conklin said. "I feel like I played well in the run game. I don't think it's anywhere near what I can accomplish. I do think I have a lot more to put out there and I know there's a lot of things I can get better at. But I got a career-high in yards, I'm happy about it. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't, but I do think there's a lot more meat on the bone."

Uzomah played in 12 games, recording 8 receptions for 58 yards. In Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, he suffered an MCL injury that forced him to be placed on IR for the remainder of the season.

Finally, Ruckert took a big step in his second season. After just 1 reception in his 9 games as a rookie, Ruckert had 16 receptions for 151 yards in 15 contests. He missed the final two games with a concussion, but HC Robert Saleh is encouraged by his trajectory.

"We found a lot of versatility with him," Saleh said of Ruckert. "It's unfortunate he got hurt, against Washington, played some fullback and did a really nice job back there. If you can create that versatility, one at the point of attack, he's already a really good blocker to show versatility in the backfield and split as a wide receiver, really excited about him and the things that we can do with him."