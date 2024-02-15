 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Robert Saleh “Excited” About Jeremy Ruckert’s Versatility and What He Can Do

Feb 15, 2024 at 08:05 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

JB1_7051-conklin-thumb
Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA O-ST-Tot Snaps
Tyler Conklin 6th 17 - 12 - 0 - 0 772 - 13 - 785
Jeremy Ruckert 2nd 15 - 6 - 0 - 1 310 - 205 - 515
C.J. Uzomah 9th 12 - 8 - 0 - 0 239 - 148 - 387
Kenny Yeboah 3rd 5 - 1 - 0 - 0 123 - 114 - 237
Zack Kuntz R 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 2 - 4 - 6

Finished Season on IR: Ruckert, Uzomah

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS

Restricted: Yeboah

Lay of the Land in '24
The Jets three tight ends who saw most of the playing time last season — Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, and Jeremy Ruckert — remain under contract as they head into the 2024 offseason. Both Ruckert (6 starts, 310 snaps) and Uzomah (8 starts, 239 snaps) ended the year on injured reserve but were key pieces in the run-blocking game. Conklin took the fifth-most snaps for the Green and White's offense with 770.

Rookie Zack Kuntz, selected by the Jets in the 7th round (No. 220), saw two offensive snaps in the Jets' season-ending 17-3 win over the New England Patriots.

Kenny Yeboah, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May of 2021, is a restricted free agent. Yeboah filled in for the last 5 games of the season after Uzomah was put on IR with a knee injury, tallying 2 receptions for 28 yards.

Photos | Best of the Jets Tight Ends During the '23 Season

See the best photos of the Jets tight end group in action during the 2023 season.

Best Of - TE Thumb
1 / 58
JB3_1303
2 / 58
SS2_4459
3 / 58
SS2_1912
4 / 58
JB3_7219
5 / 58
JB3_2729
6 / 58
JB3_1988
7 / 58
JB2_9046
8 / 58
JB3_1363
9 / 58
JB3_3918
10 / 58
JB2_8784
11 / 58
JB2_7829
12 / 58
JB3_0508-Enhanced-NR
13 / 58
JB1_8821
14 / 58
20231210-Jets Vs Texans-123
15 / 58
JB2_0351
16 / 58
JB2_1887
17 / 58
JB2_5429
18 / 58
JB2_7336
19 / 58
JB2_7329
20 / 58
JB2_2465
21 / 58
JB1_7110
22 / 58
E_SS3_3968
23 / 58
JB2_0865
24 / 58
JB2_2099
25 / 58
E_SZ3_1049_1
26 / 58
E_SS1_5531
27 / 58
E_SZ2_7984
28 / 58
JB1_4755
29 / 58
JB1_3145
30 / 58
E_SS2_0331 2
31 / 58
JB1_5376-Enhanced-NR
32 / 58
JB1_6379
33 / 58
JB1_4828
34 / 58
JB1_5067
35 / 58
JB1_2996
36 / 58
JB1_4943
37 / 58
E_SZ2_7952
38 / 58
E_SS1_5458
39 / 58
JB1_4830
40 / 58
JB1_2231
41 / 58
E_SZ3_0870
42 / 58
E_SS1_0830
43 / 58
E_SS1_3447
44 / 58
E_SS1_3493
45 / 58
E_SS1_2797
46 / 58
E_SA104210
47 / 58
E_JB3_0949
48 / 58
DSC05845
49 / 58
E_DC105289
50 / 58
E_DC105281
51 / 58
E_SS1_0064
52 / 58
E_SS1_0692
53 / 58
E_DC105477
54 / 58
E_JB1_0283
55 / 58
BT3_2806
56 / 58
E_20231015-Jets Vs Eagles Full Take M.Stevens-156
57 / 58
BT3_2875
58 / 58
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick Look Back at '23
Conklin followed up his productive 2022 season with a career-best 61 receptions for 621 yards. He played in all 17 games this season and was a key contributor on third downs. Since joining the Jets in 2022, Conklin has caught 43 passes on third downs, the second most of any tight end in that span.

"Yeah, there's a lot of things I did on film and in the season that I am really proud of this year," Conklin said. "I feel like I played well in the run game. I don't think it's anywhere near what I can accomplish. I do think I have a lot more to put out there and I know there's a lot of things I can get better at. But I got a career-high in yards, I'm happy about it. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't, but I do think there's a lot more meat on the bone."

Uzomah played in 12 games, recording 8 receptions for 58 yards. In Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, he suffered an MCL injury that forced him to be placed on IR for the remainder of the season.

Finally,  Ruckert took a big step in his second season. After just 1 reception in his 9 games as a rookie, Ruckert had 16 receptions for 151 yards in 15 contests. He missed the final two games with a concussion, but HC Robert Saleh is encouraged by his trajectory.

"We found a lot of versatility with him," Saleh said of Ruckert. "It's unfortunate he got hurt, against Washington, played some fullback and did a really nice job back there. If you can create that versatility, one at the point of attack, he's already a really good blocker to show versatility in the backfield and split as a wide receiver, really excited about him and the things that we can do with him."

TE Trivia
Led by Tyler Conklin's remarkably consistent receiving lines, the Jets tight ends totaled 80 catches in 2022 and 87 receptions this season, the first time the Jets' TE room has contributed 80-plus catches in back-to-back seasons since the Mickey Shuler era when the Green & White tights caught 90 passes in 1985 and followed with 84 catches in '86. Shuler's 76 receptions in '85 is the most by a Jets TE in a season, but Conklin, with 58 and 61 grabs in his two 17-game Jets seasons, is within hailing distance of the top four spots in Jets history, all held by Shuler.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Tony Adams: 'He's Going to Be a Fixture Here for a While'

Second-Year DB Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Brought that Juice' Back to Late Season Practices
news

Where Are They Now: Doug Middleton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Stands Tall in Every Competition

Sauce on QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Everyone Gravitated Toward Him...I Love That Guy' 
news

The Stories Behind the Top Six Photos of 2023

Jets Photographers Describe Some of Their Favorite Photos from the 2023 Season
news

Wide Receiver Reset | Jets, Garrett Wilson Seek More Input from the Wideout Position in 2024

Who Will Step Up from Among Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Browlee Plus Free Agents and Draft Picks?
news

What is John-Franklin Myers' Offseason Goal?

Versatile Veteran Jets Defender Wants to Turn Pressures Into Sacks
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson: 'I'm Definitely Blessed'

Starter of 114 Consecutive Games Says Future Is Bright with Joe Tippman, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Aaron Rodgers
news

Jets Confirm New Uniform Unveiling in April

Legacy White Uniform to Become Permanent, Along with Green & Black Versions
news

What Did the Playoffs Tell Us About the Jets' Chances to Make Playoffs in '24?

Aaron Rodgers Will Return Under Center Next Season; Green & White Have One of NFL's Best Defenses
news

Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Tony Adams Is Currently the Only Safety Under Contract
Advertising