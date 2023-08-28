Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

What's Next

All 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, 8/29. Teams will subsequently have the opportunity to submit waiver claims the following day. The Jets did not claim any players at this time last year, but GM Joe Douglas has a good track record of claiming players who have become contributors to the team such as WR-KR Braxton Berrios (2019) and LB Quincy Williams (2021).