Transactions

Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

NFL Teams Must Be at 53 Players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET

Aug 28, 2023 at 04:11 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
The Jets started their roster cutdowns on Monday by releasing 3 players. The Green & White also placed CB Jimmy Moreland, who injured his hand in the preseason finale against the Giants, on injured reserve.

OL Greg Senat, LB Pita Taumoepenu, the XFL Defensive Player of the Year, and LB Nick Vigil were released. Taumoepenu registered a sack Saturday in the preseason finale while Moreland had 15 tackles, 3 PDs and 1 INT in summer action.

Here are the Jets' four transactions made on Monday, grouped by positions:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Exp How Acquired Transaction
Jimmy Moreland CB 4 FA-2023 IR
Pita Taumoepenu LB 2 FA-2023 Waived
Nick Vigil LB 8 FA-2023 Released
Greg Senat OL 4 W-2019 (IND) Released

What's Next

All 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, 8/29. Teams will subsequently have the opportunity to submit waiver claims the following day. The Jets did not claim any players at this time last year, but GM Joe Douglas has a good track record of claiming players who have become contributors to the team such as WR-KR Braxton Berrios (2019) and LB Quincy Williams (2021).

