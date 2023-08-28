Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

The Jets started their roster cutdowns on Monday by releasing 3 players. The Green & White also placed CB Jimmy Moreland, who injured his hand in the preseason finale against the Giants, on injured reserve.
OL Greg Senat, LB Pita Taumoepenu, the XFL Defensive Player of the Year, and LB Nick Vigil were released. Taumoepenu registered a sack Saturday in the preseason finale while Moreland had 15 tackles, 3 PDs and 1 INT in summer action.
See the current Jets roster in photos leading up to the 2023 season.
Here are the Jets' four transactions made on Monday, grouped by positions:
|Player
|Pos
|Exp
|How Acquired
|Transaction
|Jimmy Moreland
|CB
|4
|FA-2023
|IR
|Pita Taumoepenu
|LB
|2
|FA-2023
|Waived
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|8
|FA-2023
|Released
|Greg Senat
|OL
|4
|W-2019 (IND)
|Released
What's Next
All 32 NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, 8/29. Teams will subsequently have the opportunity to submit waiver claims the following day. The Jets did not claim any players at this time last year, but GM Joe Douglas has a good track record of claiming players who have become contributors to the team such as WR-KR Braxton Berrios (2019) and LB Quincy Williams (2021).