Jesse Chatman Steps into Jets' Backfield

RB Jesse Chatman





The New York Jets have signed unrestricted free agent RB Jesse Chatman from the Miami Dolphins. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Chatman (5'8", 225) joins the Jets after he recorded career highs in rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards with Miami in 2007. He ended the season with 515 yards and a touchdown on 128 carries plus 161 yards on 27 receptions. He recorded career highs of 124 rushing yards and 27 carries against Buffalo on Nov. 11.

For his career, Chatman has 207 carries for 943 yards and four touchdowns and 37 receptions for 276 yards. A five-season veteran, he has played in 55 games, earning six starts. The majority of his action has come on special teams, where he contributed 34 tackles and 151 yards on eight kickoff returns.

Originally an undrafted college free agent with San Diego in 2002, Chatman spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers prior to being waived in 2005. He signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in September 2005 and was subsequently traded to the Saints in October of that year. Then he was released by the Saints in November and was out of football in 2006.