Wednesday, May 13, 2020 08:30 AM

Jamal Adams Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 25 Under 25 List 

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

adams-pff-E_SZ5_0043

Jets safety Jamal Adams was named Pro Football Focus' No. 5 player under the age of 25.

"Adams does it all on the Jets' defense. In 2019 alone, he played 75 or more snaps at edge defender, in the box, in the slot and deep at free safety, and he did it all well. Adams has earned grades of 75.0 or higher as a run defender, tackler, pass-rusher and coverage defender in each of the past two seasons — at times even serving as the Jets' best edge rusher."

The 24-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl in 2018-19 and was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP in each season as well. He's one of four players to win the Team MVP Award in back-to-back seasons — QB Joe Namath (1968-69), WR Al Toon (1986-88) and RB Curtis Martin (1999-2001). Adams, who was drafted No. 6 overall in 2017, was named a first-team All-Pro last season as his 6.5 sacks in 2019 were the most by a DB in the NFL and a franchise record. The 6'0", 213-pound Adams also became the first DB to lead the Green & White in tackles since S Victor Green in 1999.

Adams led the Jets defense last season in tackles (91), sacks (6.5), QB hits (17) and tied for first with 2 forced fumbles. He's totaled 273 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 PDs, 2 INTs and 6 FF in 46 games.

