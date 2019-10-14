Jamal Adams Blitzes Jets to Victory Over the Cowboys

To no one's surprise, Jamal Adams played a key role in the Jets' first victory of the season. The third-year safety, a Dallas native, helped seal the Green & White's 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys with a pivotal pass rush and the game on the line.

"It's just one, but it's a good one obviously. It's versus my hometown, so I'm very excited about it," said Adams, who registered nine stops, one tackle for loss and a pass defense. "It's just another stepping stone. Everybody has been counting us out, and didn't have faith in us, including some of ours as far as fans. And we just want to get that faith back into us. We just want to keep stacking the chips, understand that it's a long season, understand that we still have a losing record, but we just want to take it one game at a time."

The Jets jumped on the scoreboard first Sunday and maintained their lead throughout the game, but the Cowboys threatened to tie it up after QB Dak Prescott rushed in for a 4-yard TD with just 43 seconds remaining. With the game in the defense's hands, Adams helped secure the victory by shooting through a gap to hit Prescott, forcing him to throw an incomplete pass to veteran TE Jason Witten.