J-E-T-S Chant Chatter

The mantra is yours. It is a tune that is synonymous with this franchise and its ringing has followed some of the top moments in club history.

J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!

Blessed to call this my place of employment for 13 years, I literally have had goosebumps when I watched Jets Nation get up to deliver its hymn on a multitude of occasions. It is a truly a unique tradition and one that continues to evolve over time.

Fireman Ed Anzalone stepped down from his unofficial role as J-E-T-S chant captain last season. And now a month out from regular season play, the Green & White have announced that they will transform an old tradition — when the endzones used to compete to be the loudest chanters — to include the four sides of the stadium. Each side will have a letter and fans will kick things off in the preseason against the Jaguars on Aug. 17 before eventually pumping the volume up to another level on Sep. 8 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

Over the last 24 hours, there has been mixed reaction to the Jets announcement. The only constant in life and sports is change and people react differently to any alteration.

This is your chant and this is your team. I am not going to be the one to tell you how to feel because that is ludicrous. But what I can tell you is the men leading your team are part of your extended family.

"I got to spend a lot of time with my father going to camps and on the sidelines," said GM John Idzik, the son of former Jets offensive coordinator John J. Idzik. "I was in Hempstead and Shea (Stadium) as a skinny high school receiver. I treasure those times."

John J. Idzik was a member of the Jets organization from 1976-'79. His son celebrated every Jets score during that time and I'm sure the chant had a special meaning considering John Z. Idzik was the offensive play-caller.

"He taught me life lessons that extend well beyond football," said Idzik at his introductory news conference. "I think you get a sense from me that family, cohesion and teamwork are at my core. They're at the core of the New York Jets."

The Jets have always been a dream job for head coach Rex Ryan. His dad, Buddy Ryan, was the Jets defensive line coach from 1968-'75 and helped the Jets scheme up their Super Bowl III win over the Colts.

In his fifth season back home with the Jets, Rex Ryan has talked about a united front heading into the 2013 campaign.

"This is as close a group as I've been with and worked together when you look at everything," he said.