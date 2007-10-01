It's Time Again to Walk with Us to Cure Lupus





Join the Alliance for Lupus Research's National Walk Chair Woody Johnson at the South Street Seaport on Saturday, Oct. 13, for the fourth annual ALR New York City Walk with Us to Cure Lupus. Because the ALR's board of directors pays all operating expenses, 100 percent of all donations to the ALR Walk go to support research programs.

Registration for the ALR New York City Walk opens at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

All Jets fans attending the 5K (3.1-mile) event will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest. So please join us on Oct. 13 and partake in the fun while supporting this important fundraising effort.

For more information on the event, call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll-free at 866-WALK-ALR (925-5257), email walks@lupusresearch.org, or log on to the Walk with Us to Cure Lupus website.