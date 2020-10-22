How Jets' S Ashtyn Davis Is Staying Grounded in Rookie Season

Jets' rookie S Ashtyn Davis lives a simple lifestyle that consists of football, taking care of his body and playing video games -- if he's not watching game film.

"I'm trying not to look too far ahead and just take it one day at a time," he said. "It's been working well for me. I don't have a car out here, that's been my biggest challenge. I bike to work every day and it's keeping me grounded. It [being a rookie] has pretty much exactly what I expected. I'm just trying to find a routine and figure out what works for me."

Davis, who was selected in the third round, may not have a set of wheels off the field, but that's not the case between the lines. He was a walk on to the University of California track & field team (60- and 110-meter hurdles) and was a four-time All-American, qualifying for the NCAA Track & Field Championships in 2018. After walking on to the Golden Bears football team, Davis used his speed on special teams at both kick returner and gunner in addition to on defense. In the NFL, however, things need to slow down for the speedster to play fast, and they are.

"As I get more defensive reps and get more comfortable back there, things are definitely slowing down," he said. "I think it's more so about the nerves for me. It's the same game I've been playing and I'm starting to realize that and get comfortable back there."

Davis, who totaled 171 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 19 pass defenses and 7 interceptions in 49 collegiate games, has taken 35 defensive snaps this season as well as 51 snaps on special teams. He studies the games of many safeties, such as Earl Thomas and the Bills' Micah Hyde, whom the Jets will see Sunday, and has been a sponge in the classroom while learning from veteran Bradley McDougald and team captain Marcus Maye.

"That's exactly how I'd describe it," Davis said. "Trying to soak up as much as I can and going back to the details, trying to implement as many of those details when I get out on the field as I can and make sure I'm ready to go whenever my number is called."

He added: "Everyone is an all-star up here. All the details make all the difference. You see that watching the film even if I'm not on the tape. Whoever executes the little things and the details properly will probably come out on top."

With the NFL almost at its midway point of the season and as the leaves change color, Davis plans to stay true to who he is even when the temperature dips, which means his wheels will only come in twos – his feet and his bicycle.