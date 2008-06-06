Henry Signed, Jarvis Waived

Henry (6'4", 207), the 171st overall pick by the Jets, finished his career at Kansas with 104 catches for 1,598 receiving yards (15.4-yard avg.) and 13 touchdowns in 46 games with 29 starts. He is the Jets' second 2008 draft pick to sign. Seventh-round selection OL Nate Garner signed Tuesday.

Jarvis (6'3", 271), who signed with the Jets on May 19, filled the long-snapper role for four seasons at Wake Forest and played in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. A high school quarterback and tight end, Jarvis was a two-time all-conference performer at North Davidson High School, where he threw for 20 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards as a senior.