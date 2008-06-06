Henry Signed, Jarvis Waived

WR Marcus Henry
The New York Jets signed wide receiver Marcus Henry, their sixth-round draft pick, and waived undrafted free agent long-snapper Nick Jarvis. The announcement was made today by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Henry (6'4", 207), the 171st overall pick by the Jets, finished his career at Kansas with 104 catches for 1,598 receiving yards (15.4-yard avg.) and 13 touchdowns in 46 games with 29 starts. He is the Jets' second 2008 draft pick to sign. Seventh-round selection OL Nate Garner signed Tuesday.
Jarvis (6'3", 271), who signed with the Jets on May 19, filled the long-snapper role for four seasons at Wake Forest and played in the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. A high school quarterback and tight end, Jarvis was a two-time all-conference performer at North Davidson High School, where he threw for 20 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards as a senior.