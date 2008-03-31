Halsted Middle School Earns D'Brickashaw Visit

Mar 31, 2008 at 06:32 AM
032808_brick_eat_right_move_more.jpg


Vegetable sticks and dip, baked chicken patties, whole wheat bread and salad are staples on the lunch menu at Halsted Middle School in Newton, N.J. For this commitment to healthy eating, New York Jets offensive tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson visited the school recently as part of the Eat Right, Move More program with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

Ferguson is the spokesman for the Eat Right, Move More campaign, which urges Garden State students to eat the healthy foods in school that adhere to the department's school nutrition policy, implemented in all school districts in the state last fall. The most comprehensive policy in the nation covers students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and limits fat and sugar content in foods offered in a la carte lines, snack bars and vending machines and school stores and as part of on-campus fundraisers.

"I am really proud of Halsted Middle School for their commitment to the Eat Right, Move More program," said Ferguson, 24, who is entering his third season with the Jets. "The kids and staff really understand the importance of eating healthier and exercising regularly and I am excited to continue to serve as a good role model for not only this school but for this excellent program."

Ferguson, who is 6'6", is featured on posters in schools around the state telling students, "When I have a healthy meal, it helps me play my best. Your school cafeteria has a variety of nutritious foods to keep you going all day long. So get up, eat right and move more!"

Halsted Middle School was one of six schools to be selected as winners in the Eat Right, Move More contest, which challenged New Jersey schools to submit their menus that most creatively use the state's nutrition standards. Halsted, which has 280 students from sixth through eighth grade, also showcased its many initiatives to promote good nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits to win the Jets visit:

"Taste Buddies":A food tasting and evaluation group, held once a year, at which students can sample and recommend new products to be offered in school meal programs.

Poster contests:Prizes awarded to students for submissions highlighting nutrition concepts.

Breakfast bike giveaway:A contest held to encourage student participation in the school breakfast program. Local vendors donated sports equipment, including a mountain bike.

Computerized point of sale system:Parents can prepay for student meals online and view the child's food purchases.

Fitness club:Meets daily during the last period of the day to help students reduce their body fat.

Fitness center: Open to students every day before and after school.

Intramurals: Held twice a week for students who wish to participate in sports-type games.

"March Madness":After-school basketball games based on the NCAA tournament.

"Good nutrition and regular exercise help kids grow up healthy," said Jeff Waldron, school physical education teacher. "The Eat Right, Move More contest has helped us reinforce that point with our students. Professional athletes can have a very powerful influence. If D'Brickashaw Ferguson says to eat right and exercise, our kids are likely to believe it."

To be eligible to apply for the Eat Right, Move More program, schools must participate in the national school lunch program, a federally funded program to ensure all children have access to a wholesome meal during the school day.

"Both school districts and the students themselves have embraced our nutrition policy, many of them going over and above what is required," said Arleen Ramos-Szatmary, assistant coordinator for school nutrition programs for the Department of Agriculture. "We applaud Halsted Middle School's enthusiasm and their healthy menu and programs that promote good health."

Click here for more information on the department's nutrition policy.

As a professional football team that plays in New Jersey, the Jets regularly promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. Over the past several years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated and raised more than $7 million to promote youth health, fitness and education.

More than 60 schools applied for the Eat Right, Move More contest, now in its second year. In addition to Halsted, winners included Port Reading School No. 9 in Woodbridge, which was visited by Ferguson in November; Rittenberg Middle School in Egg Harbor City, Northfield Elementary in Northfield, and Cecil S. Collins Elementary in Barnegat Township, which will receive Jets visits in April and May; and Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington, which sent representatives to a December Jets game at Giants Stadium to be honored on the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Recognize Jon Simoneau Coach of the Week

Jets Name Jon Simoneau of Bernards High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets Recognize Will Nathan Coach of the Week

Jets Name Will Nathan of Randolph High School Coach of the Week
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII
news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota
news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"
Advertising