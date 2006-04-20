Hall of Famer Spotlight: John Riggins

Apr 19, 2006 at 08:00 PM

RUNNING BACK (1971-1975)

John Riggins played the first five years of his Hall of Fame career with the Jets after being New York's first-round pick out of the University of Kansas in 1971. He became the first 1,000-yard rusher in Jets history when he gained 1,005 in 1975. "Riggo" totaled 3,880 yards rushing over his five-year Jet career, leading the team in four of those campaigns. Riggins signed as a free agent with Washington in 1976 and was the MVP of Super Bowl XVII, leading the Redskins to victory with 166 yards rushing, including a 43-yard game-winning touchdown run.

He played nine seasons for the Redskins (1976-79, 1981-85). Over his career, Riggins ran for 11,352 yards and scored 104 touchdowns. The native of Seneca, KS was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame August 1, 1992.

