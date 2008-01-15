Generation Jets Academy has served as the linchpin of the New York Jets community relations program since its inception in 2002. An education initiative, the primary goal of Generation Jets Academy is to provide elementary school students with enjoyable learning experiences that enhance their literacy, math skills, creativity, community awareness and self-esteem. The program provides students with personalized attention from caring and creative teachers, and a 50% increase in learning time each day. Generation Jets Academy is operated by the Gary Klinsky Children's Centers of the Brooklyn Bureau of Community Service.