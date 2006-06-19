Freeport High School Honors Ferguson

Jun 18, 2006 at 08:00 PM
article_390_multimedia.jpg

Freeport High School Honors Ferguson

New York City- Freeport High School honored New York Jets' rookie D'Brickashaw Ferguson Monday with a large banner that was unveiled by Freeport High School and Freeport School District administration. The banner was donated by the Jets.

Ferguson, a three-year Freeport starter, was a standout two-way lineman who earned both SuperPrep All-American and PrepStar All-American honors and was rated by SuperPrep as the top offensive lineman in New York. In addition, Ferguson received the Thorpe Award as Nassau County's top player, the first lineman to win the award since 1979 and was Newsday's All-State honoree after recording 55 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a defensive end his senior year.

Ferguson was selected by the Jets in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2006 Draft. He attended the University of Virginia and became the first player in UVA history to start in four bowl games at left tackle and earned first-team All-ACC honors while starting in every game of his career.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
news

Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces
news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
news

All Stars Project and Jets Announce Lineup for 2021 Social Justice Partnership

Operation Conversation, Development Coaching, Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids Among the Programs
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Comes to Aid of the Hungry in Texas

Austin, Whose Sister Is Stationed at Fort Hood, Helped Finance 35,000 Meals Distributed by Food Care Center-Killeen 
news

Jets and Visa Team Up to Support Small Businesses

Two Northern NJ Black-Owned Small Businesses, Sweetpea Technologies and Mo'Pweeze Bakery to Receive $10,000 Grant
news

Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

Eight High Schools in New Jersey Will Participate in Spring of 2021
news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Social Justice Organizations

All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up to Receive $250,000 Each
Advertising