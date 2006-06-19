Freeport High School Honors Ferguson





New York City- Freeport High School honored New York Jets' rookie D'Brickashaw Ferguson Monday with a large banner that was unveiled by Freeport High School and Freeport School District administration. The banner was donated by the Jets.

Ferguson, a three-year Freeport starter, was a standout two-way lineman who earned both SuperPrep All-American and PrepStar All-American honors and was rated by SuperPrep as the top offensive lineman in New York. In addition, Ferguson received the Thorpe Award as Nassau County's top player, the first lineman to win the award since 1979 and was Newsday's All-State honoree after recording 55 tackles, six sacks and eight quarterback hurries as a defensive end his senior year.