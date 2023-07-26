Training Camp Features

Presented by

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, ‘Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing’

Jul 26, 2023 at 04:25 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3-quincy-072623

The first words out of the mouth of Jets linebacker Quincy Williams after practice on Wednesday said it all.

"This is the best camp I've been a part of, just because in our minds we have the No. 1 defense and the No. 1 offense going against each other every day," Williams said. "And against a future Hall of Fame quarterback, every practice is like a game, he puts us in game-type situations. Every single practice is like a game-type thing."

That "future Hall of Fame quarterback," obviously, is Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP now roaming the field, taking it all in, while also offering welcome insights to his teammates.

"Players in the locker room come up to him and ask him to look at things real quick," Williams said. "So he says, 'If I'm seeing it, they're [the opposition] going to see it.' So it's helping us disguise things."

Now entering his third season with the Green & White, with a new three-year contract in hand (just like the new deal his younger brother, DL Quinnen), Quincy Williams said that he's ready to build on his 2022 season, which was the best of his professional career.

Last season, Quincy Williams racked up 106 tackles, had 3 sacks and 12 TFL, helping the Jets' defense to improve from No. 32 in yards allowed to No. 4.

After he signed in late March, head coach Robert Saleh said: "Last year, I thought he had a good year, I think it can be a heck of a lot better. With his length, speed and violence, I think he's top five in those three, with regards to speed as a linebacker and the way he hits. I mean, it's like a freight train when he hits people. He erases a lot of issues because he's got so much speed and length and violence to his game. So we're excited to get him back, excited to continue to work with him, excited to get him to home in on his skills, and he's only going to get better."

Williams, one of several "value" additions to the team after he was plucked off waivers by general manager Joe Douglas ahead of the 2021 season, started and played in 15 games last season. He missed victories in Week 4 (at Pittsburgh) and Week 5 (at Miami) with a tender ankle.

"This offseason was very, very good," he said. "Number 1, knowing my brother is going to be here with me a couple of more years. He's been my partner in crime. And my niece, I've been learning a lot being an uncle. As soon as I get home, Miranda is teaching me."

While Quincy signed a new contract in March, his brother did not complete his deal until right before the start of training camp.

"We talked about it everyday," Quincy said. "And now, the dream continues. Our dream when we were younger was playing on the same team. The dream continues ... It's go time. The OTAs were lonely, not seeing him, and we come to camp and our lockers are right next to each other."

Williams, like nearly all of his teammates who have been asked, said he's been in awe of the way Rodgers approaches things on the field, but especially his availability and smarts off the field.

"From the day he came in for OTAs, he pulled me to the side and we talked about last year when we played against them [the Packers]," Williams said. "You can ask him anything: 'What is he seeing? Why did he throw that pass? What holes did he see?' Now it's how we can disguise it."

"He's a player, a brother in the locker room," Williams said. "He is laughing, joking, singing songs. It's surprising to me that he likes rap. For real. He's asked us to play some songs in the weight room, and I'm like 'You know that? How do you know that song?' "

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Packers, said he's having fun in his new environment and is feeling comfortable in his new role with new teammates.

"I love C.J. [Mosley], but he's a bit quiet," Rodgers said. "Quincy is more vocal."

Practice Gallery | Day 6 of Jets Training Camp in Photos

See the best images from Wednesday's training camp practice at 1 Jets Drive.

072623-gallery-thumb
1 / 47
E_JB2_2725
2 / 47
E_JB2_2683
3 / 47
E_JB2_3811
4 / 47
E_JB2_4288
5 / 47
E_JB2_4205
6 / 47
E_JB2_3734
7 / 47
E_JB2_2495
8 / 47
E_JB2_3900
9 / 47
E_JB2_2363
10 / 47
E_JB2_3706
11 / 47
E_JB1_2563
12 / 47
E_JB2_3655
13 / 47
E_JB2_3785
14 / 47
E_JB2_3430
15 / 47
E_JB2_3270
16 / 47
E_JB2_3147
17 / 47
E_JB2_3090
18 / 47
E_JB1_2746
19 / 47
E_JB2_2971
20 / 47
E_JB2_2595
21 / 47
E_JB1_2466
22 / 47
E_JB2_4510
23 / 47
E_JB2_2559
24 / 47
E_JB1_2398
25 / 47
E_JB2_2537
26 / 47
E_JB2_2400
27 / 47
E_JB1_2592
28 / 47
E_JB1_3502
29 / 47
E_JB2_6348
30 / 47
E_JB2_6443
31 / 47
E_JB2_4632
32 / 47
E_JB2_5800
33 / 47
E_JB2_6108
34 / 47
E_JB2_6202_1
35 / 47
E_JB2_6395
36 / 47
E_JB2_6413
37 / 47
E_JB2_6202
38 / 47
E_JB2_5869
39 / 47
E_JB2_5721
40 / 47
E_JB2_5033
41 / 47
E_JB2_5074
42 / 47
E_JB1_3101
43 / 47
E_JB2_4814
44 / 47
E_JB2_3147
45 / 47
E_JB1_3639
46 / 47
E_JB2_4597
47 / 47
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

news

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

news

Jets DL Carl Lawson on Pluses (and Minuses?) of Pressuring QB Aaron Rodgers

Edge Rusher Says of Practicing Against 'the Best of the Best': 'Sometimes It's Not Fun'

news

Jets RB Michael Carter Said He Feels 'Amazing Coming Into This Season'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Comes Out and Does His Job'

news

WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

Speedy Wideout Notices Similarities Between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets Veteran WR Corey Davis: 'I've Got to Control What I Can Control'

Praised QB Aaron Rodgers as 'Like a Coach Out There'

news

HC Robert Saleh Expecting Jermaine Johnson to Take a 'Jump' in Year 2

Aaron Rodgers Pushing Second-Year Player to Improve Mentally

news

DT Al Woods Ready to Get 'Nasty' on Jets Defense

At 36, Veteran D-Lineman Excited to Be with the Green & White

news

Michael Carter II Starting to Make a Name for Himself as Jets' Slot Corner

Sauce Gardner: 'We Always Tip Our Cap to Mike'; Aaron Rodgers: 'He's a Pretty Damn Good Player'

news

TE Tyler Conklin Excited About 'Tight-End Friendly' Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers, OC Nathaniel Hackett Providing New Wrinkles for Group

news

DT Quinton Jefferson: 'We're Going to Be a Problem for a Lot of People'

An Already Deep Jets Defensive Line Gets Deeper and Gets Better

Advertising