For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

Williams, one of several "value" additions to the team after he was plucked off waivers by general manager Joe Douglas ahead of the 2021 season, started and played in 15 games last season. He missed victories in Week 4 (at Pittsburgh) and Week 5 (at Miami) with a tender ankle.

"This offseason was very, very good," he said. "Number 1, knowing my brother is going to be here with me a couple of more years. He's been my partner in crime. And my niece, I've been learning a lot being an uncle. As soon as I get home, Miranda is teaching me."

While Quincy signed a new contract in March, his brother did not complete his deal until right before the start of training camp.

"We talked about it everyday," Quincy said. "And now, the dream continues. Our dream when we were younger was playing on the same team. The dream continues ... It's go time. The OTAs were lonely, not seeing him, and we come to camp and our lockers are right next to each other."

Williams, like nearly all of his teammates who have been asked, said he's been in awe of the way Rodgers approaches things on the field, but especially his availability and smarts off the field.

"From the day he came in for OTAs, he pulled me to the side and we talked about last year when we played against them [the Packers]," Williams said. "You can ask him anything: 'What is he seeing? Why did he throw that pass? What holes did he see?' Now it's how we can disguise it."

"He's a player, a brother in the locker room," Williams said. "He is laughing, joking, singing songs. It's surprising to me that he likes rap. For real. He's asked us to play some songs in the weight room, and I'm like 'You know that? How do you know that song?' "

Rodgers, who spent 18 seasons with the Packers, said he's having fun in his new environment and is feeling comfortable in his new role with new teammates.