Five Signed to Reserve/Future Contracts

The New York Jets have signed the following players to reserve/future contracts: CB Tyron Brackenridge, CB Marquice Cole, DE Sean Conover, LB Nate Harris and DT Nate Robinson. The announcement was made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Brackenridge (5'11", 189) signed with Kansas City as a rookie free agent on May 8, 2007. He saw action in 13 games with one start before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 23, 2007. He registered 16 tackles (13 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown at San Diego early in the '07 season. The Pasadena, Calif., native attended Chiefs training camp last year but was released Aug. 31, 2008.

Cole (5'10", 190) was signed by Oakland as a rookie free agent on May 4, 2007, and was waived on Sept. 1, 2007. He was signed to Tennessee's practice squad on Dec. 11, 2007, and to the active roster on Feb. 11, 2008, before being released on Aug. 8, 2008. He had a brief stint on New Orleans' practice squad from Dec. 9, 2008, until his contract expired on Jan. 5.

Conover (6'5", 275) signed with Tennessee as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2006, and was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 22, 2006. In two seasons with the Titans, he played in 11 games with two starts, totaling 25 tackles, one tackle for a loss and two quarterback pressures. He was signed to Atlanta's practice squad on Sept. 1, 2008, and was released by the Falcons on Oct. 29, 2008. He also had a brief stay on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Harris (6'0", 230) signed with Kansas City on May 15, 2007, and was waived on July 25, 2008. In 2007 he played in 15 games, tallying two solo tackles on defense and leading the Chiefs with 20 special teams tackles.