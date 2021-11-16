First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 18-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.
2021 Season
3-7 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (100 carries, 344 yards, 3.4 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jaylen Waddle (60 receptions, 557 yards, 9.3 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (54)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard, CB Justin Coleman (2)
Sacks leader: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (302.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 32 (73.6 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (229.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 13 (40.4%)
Scoring: 28 (17.7 pts/g)
Turnovers: 30 (18)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (383.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 15 (109.3 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (273.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 29 (45.3%)
Scoring: 24 (25.2 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-7 (15)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|S Jevon Holland
|Oregon (2018-20)
|38 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 INT, 1 FR
|DL Jaelan Phillips
|Miami (2018-20)
|26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 8 QBH
|P Michael Palardy
|Panthers (2016-20)
|47 att, 2,076 yards, 44.2 avg, 5 touchbacks, 16 inside 20-yard line
Week 10 vs. BAL (22-10 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tua Tagovailoa: 8 of 13, 61.50%, 158 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 104.0 rating
Rushing - Gaskin: 14 rushes, 31 yards, 2.2 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - WR Albert Wilson: 4 rec, 87 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 3-for-13 (23%)
Total offense - 350 yards (60 rushing, 290 passing)
Week 10 vs. BAL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - CB Byron Jones (9)
Sacks - LB Elandon Roberts, DL Adam Butler, Holland (1)
Interceptions - Coleman (1)
3rd-down defense - BAL went 2-for-14 (14%)
Total defense - Allowed 304 yards (94 rushing, 210 passing)