First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 11 Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.

Nov 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets host the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in Week 11, coached by Brian Flores, who has an 18-24 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.

2021 Season
3-7 overall, 3rd in AFC East
Passing leader: Jacoby Brissett (62.7%, 1,283 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Myles Gaskin (100 carries, 344 yards, 3.4 avg, 1 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Jaylen Waddle (60 receptions, 557 yards, 9.3 avg, 3 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (54)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard, CB Justin Coleman (2)
Sacks leader: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (302.7 yds/g)
Rushing: 32 (73.6 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (229.1 yds/g)
3rd down: 13 (40.4%)
Scoring: 28 (17.7 pts/g)
Turnovers: 30 (18)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (383.1 yds/g)
Rushing: 15 (109.3 yds/g)
Passing: 28 (273.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 29 (45.3%)
Scoring: 24 (25.2 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-7 (15)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
S Jevon Holland Oregon (2018-20) 38 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH, 1 INT, 1 FR
DL Jaelan Phillips Miami (2018-20) 26 tackles, 1 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 8 QBH
P Michael Palardy Panthers (2016-20) 47 att, 2,076 yards, 44.2 avg, 5 touchbacks, 16 inside 20-yard line

Week 10 vs. BAL (22-10 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Tua Tagovailoa: 8 of 13, 61.50%, 158 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 104.0 rating
Rushing - Gaskin: 14 rushes, 31 yards, 2.2 avg, 0 TD
Receiving - WR Albert Wilson: 4 rec, 87 yards, 0 TD
3rd down - 3-for-13 (23%)
Total offense - 350 yards (60 rushing, 290 passing)

Week 10 vs. BAL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - CB Byron Jones (9)
Sacks - LB Elandon Roberts, DL Adam Butler, Holland (1)
Interceptions - Coleman (1)
3rd-down defense - BAL went 2-for-14 (14%)
Total defense - Allowed 304 yards (94 rushing, 210 passing)

