Enjoy the Pin Patter at Mangini's Charity Bowl

Apr 09, 2008 at 04:00 AM
al_p22511.jpg


Did you ever have the urge to combine on a takedown with one of your favorite Jets players? Eric Mangini is going to give you a chance at his annual Charity Bowl.

The third-year head coach, who's hosting the "Bowl" at 300 New York at Chelsea Piers on May 21, has invited you to come and wipe out some pins down the alleys. In addition to a number of current and former Jets who will attend, Mangini has already received assurances from members of the New York Red Bulls, the U.S. Olympic Team and many more.

But patience is not a virtue today because space is limited to only 40 lanes of bowlers, so you must reserve now to compete with/against athletes. All proceeds from this fun evening will benefit three wonderful charities: Mangini's own Carmine & Frank Mangini Foundation, the Chelsea Piers Scholarship Fund, and PlaySmart.

Last year's event was marked by a show-stopping performance from Curtis Martin. Leave it to the future Hall of Famer to top all Jets players with a 211. A number of Merrill Lynch employees gave C-Mart a standing ovation, not unlike his days at the Meadowlands, when his 10th and final frame was completed.

David Bowens, who bowled a very respectable 179, could be in the hunt once again. The veteran linebacker, whose father, Frank Williams, was a professional bowler, probably won't pass up the opportunity to deliver a resounding message.

But the main message of the Charity Bowl is to raise money for the cause. There will once again be a silent auction and last year's awards included a one-hour QB lesson with Chad Pennington and trips to Denver and Orlando.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action.

2008 Charity Bowl Flyer

2008 Charity Bowl Registration

