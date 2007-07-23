Dwight, Chatham on PUP; Peters waived

Jul 23, 2007 at 03:17 PM
072307_tim_dwight_pup.jpg

Tim Dwight

The New York Jets have announced that wide receiver Tim Dwight and linebacker Matt Chatham have been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Jets have also signed free agent center Joseph Villani. And guard Dominic Moran and safety Leonard Peters have been waived. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Dwight (5'8", 180) originally signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March 2006. He played in nine games with two starts last season and had 16 receptions for 112 yards.

Chatham (6'4", 250) also signed with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March 2006. He played in 16 games last season and tallied 19 tackles on defense and 15 stops on special teams.

Villani (6'4", 300) finished his University of Pittsburgh career playing in 35 games with 23 consecutive starts, including 12 games as a senior in 2006, when he was selected to play in the Hula Bowl. Villani originally joined the Panthers as a walk-on transfer from Bucknell in 2003. The Wantagh, N.Y., native was an all-league, all-city and All-Long Island selection at St. Anthony's High School.

Moran (6'5", 303) originally signed with the Jets out of Western Michigan as one of 14 rookie free agents on May 12. He started 36 games on the offensive line for WMU.

Peters (6'1", 199) originally signed with the Jets as a rookie free agent out of the University of Hawaii on May 12. He played in 50 games as a safety with the Warriors.

