Duane Brown: 'Appreciative of the Journey' Back to Football

After undergoing surgery to repair his left shoulder in the offseason, Duane Brown returned to Jets practice this week. Even in his 16th NFL season, the veteran left tackle said last season and his subsequent recovery taught him a new lesson.

"The main thing is that I have a certain level I am accustomed to playing at," said Brown, who was removed from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Tuesday. "And being out there basically with one arm last year, it is kind of hard to get that accomplished like you want to. You just want to win, and we had a lot of promise and steam that stalled. But last season and the offseason was a great learning experience. I am always appreciative of the journey, and I am grateful for it."

Brown, who missed the first four games of the 2022 campaign, returned in Week 5 and played 11 straight games before sitting out the season finale against the Dolphins.

Brown turns 38 next Wednesday (Aug. 30) and has played in and started 215 NFL games. A five-time Pro Bowler, Brown battled each snap last season and became the first recipient of the first "Selfless Warrior" Jets team award.