DT Quinton Jefferson: 'We're Going to Be a Problem for a Lot of People'

Since signing with the Jets in early April, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has experienced a renewed interest from and closeness to his immediate family.

"My parents came up every weekend the last few weeks," Jefferson, a Pittsburgh native, said after practice on Friday. "I was out on the West Coast the last few years and not a lot of family wanted to make the trip. Now they got no excuse and I hope they come to a few games this year."

Until he was drafted by Seattle in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft (No. 147 overall), Jefferson was an East Coast guy -- having grown up in Pennsylvania and then playing in college at Maryland.

After his rookie season with Seattle, Jefferson was cut and signed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. After less than a month on the practice squad, he re-upped with the Seahawks, where he stayed for four seasons. It was then off to Buffalo for a season, then a season with the Raiders and then back for a third spin in the Pacific Northwest where he played on the inside with his current Jets teammate Al Woods.

Last season Jefferson (6-4, 291) played in all 17 regular-season games (3 starts) for the Seahawks, notching 29 tackles, a career-high 5.5 sacks and 13 QB hits. This season, he joins a versatile and stacked Jets defensive line.

"I don't want to compare him and Solly," said head coach Robert Saleh, referring to Solomon Thomas, who was with Jefferson on the Raiders in 2021 and who re-signed with the Green & White in the offseason. "They're similar in that they play with unbelievable effort, power and strength. They have good pass-rush ability. They're just another couple of high-motor, high-energy guys. He [Jefferson] is also going to add to this group. There's some familiarity in that he played with Raiders for [defensive coordinator] Gus Bradley. Having him here I know he's excited. He's another one of those guys who's straight business in the way he approaches the game. Just adding him and Al [Woods] to the D-line group is going to be awesome."