DT Al Woods Ready to Get 'Nasty' on Jets Defense

Woods will play alongside a familiar face in fellow 2023 offseason free agent acquisition DL Quinton Jefferson. The duo played together in Seattle last season and combined for 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits.

During the free agency process, Woods and Jefferson took visits to some of the same teams and stayed connected. The duo both ended up with the Jets and live in the same apartment complex.

"That is my big brother," Jefferson said. "We visited a lot of the same places and having him here is just a blessing because that increases my comfort. He and I are together all day, every day. Our families are close-knit, and we are even living in the same apartment complex right now. So, that is my big brother."

"That is like my little bro man," Woods added. "We live in the same apartment complex and our wives are best friends. … We were talking throughout the whole free agency process."

During practice Thursday, Woods, who turned 36 in March, nearly chased down RB Michael Carter in the open field while showing off impressive speed. Then Saturday, he broke into the backfield for a tackle for loss of RB Zonovan Knight.

Over the spring, Woods said he took time to reflect on his physical condition and concluded that he still has plenty more in the tank. Early in camp, he has proved that to be true.