Training Camp Features

Presented by

DT Al Woods Ready to Get 'Nasty' on Jets Defense

At 36, Veteran D-Lineman Excited to Be with the Green & White

Jul 23, 2023 at 08:00 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

072223-woods-thumb

After a busy offseason of free agent visits, DT Al Woods decided he was ultimately looking for a change of scenery and landed with the Jets because he loved the aggressive nature of the defense.

"This defense is more of a hit you in the face let's get nasty, let's get grimy defense," Woods said. "I like that. Other defenses I have been on are more about catching and making sure the linebacker is right, which is cool too. But I like this style better.

"Over here, we are getting off the ball and knocking players back and then we are running to the ball. So, there is a big difference in the style of play."

The Jets are Woods' sixth team as he enters his 13th professional season. His recent three-year stint (2019-'22) in Seattle was the most productive stretch of his career. In 2021, Woods set career highs in tackles (50), QB hits (5) and had 1.5 sacks and 3 pass defenses.

Last season in the Pacific Northwest, Woods lined up in a 3-4 defense and had the responsibility of "taking up space." With New York, he is excited for the opportunity to pin his ears back, rush the opposing signal-caller and pursue the ball.

"I was in a 3-4 for a long time and I was tired of catching and reading," Woods said. "I would stand on the sideline and watch other teams play and think, 'I want to play like that.' That stuff looked fun."

Woods will play alongside a familiar face in fellow 2023 offseason free agent acquisition DL Quinton Jefferson. The duo played together in Seattle last season and combined for 7.5 sacks and 16 QB hits.

During the free agency process, Woods and Jefferson took visits to some of the same teams and stayed connected. The duo both ended up with the Jets and live in the same apartment complex.

"That is my big brother," Jefferson said. "We visited a lot of the same places and having him here is just a blessing because that increases my comfort. He and I are together all day, every day. Our families are close-knit, and we are even living in the same apartment complex right now. So, that is my big brother."

"That is like my little bro man," Woods added. "We live in the same apartment complex and our wives are best friends. … We were talking throughout the whole free agency process."

During practice Thursday, Woods, who turned 36 in March, nearly chased down RB Michael Carter in the open field while showing off impressive speed. Then Saturday, he broke into the backfield for a tackle for loss of RB Zonovan Knight.

Over the spring, Woods said he took time to reflect on his physical condition and concluded that he still has plenty more in the tank. Early in camp, he has proved that to be true.

"I am probably going to play this game until I am ready to stop," Woods said. "I don't have a number or a limit on what I got going on, it is just playing every year and taking it one year at a time."

Practice Gallery | Best Images from the First Open Practice of 2023 Jets Training Camp

See the best photos from the first open practice of 2023 Jets Training Camp.

072223-gallery-thumb
1 / 67
E_0Q5A0814
2 / 67
E_SS1_4170
3 / 67
tc-gallery-3-thumb
4 / 67
SS1_3481
5 / 67
SS1_4575
6 / 67
JB1_4754
7 / 67
SS1_4419
8 / 67
SS1_5168
9 / 67
SS1_4633
10 / 67
E_SS1_8780
11 / 67
SS1_4023
12 / 67
SS1_5109
13 / 67
SS1_4127
14 / 67
SS1_3824
15 / 67
E_JB1_8889
16 / 67
SS1_4291
17 / 67
E_SS1_9056
18 / 67
SS1_3886
19 / 67
SS1_4052
20 / 67
E_SS1_7290_1
21 / 67
SS1_3654
22 / 67
SS1_3202
23 / 67
E_JB1_9156
24 / 67
SS1_3012
25 / 67
SS1_3420
26 / 67
SS1_3332
27 / 67
E_0Q5A0569
28 / 67
E_JB1_8860_1
29 / 67
SS1_3391
30 / 67
E_JB1_9645
31 / 67
E_SS1_3527
32 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
33 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_5425
34 / 67
E_SS1_9017
35 / 67
E_SS1_5215
36 / 67
SS1_3922
37 / 67
E_SS1_4818
38 / 67
E_SS1_4200
39 / 67
JB1_6783
40 / 67
E_0Q5A0511
41 / 67
E_JB1_9909
42 / 67
E_SS1_6175
43 / 67
E_SS1_5739
44 / 67
E_SS1_8499
45 / 67
E_SS1_7108
46 / 67
E_SS1_8414
47 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
48 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_7693
49 / 67
E_SS1_7808
50 / 67
SS1_3756
51 / 67
JB1_6006
52 / 67
JB1_4943
53 / 67
E_SS1_7492
54 / 67
E_SS1_8028
55 / 67
E_SS1_7245
56 / 67
JB1_6351
57 / 67
E_SS1_7100_1
58 / 67
E_SS1_5810
59 / 67
E_SS1_8818
60 / 67
E_SS1_8900
61 / 67
E_SS1_8918
62 / 67
_79A0181
63 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
64 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

JB1_6866
65 / 67
Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix
66 / 67

Fleet Week Navy vs Marines Flag Football game sponsored by VetTix

E_SS1_9284
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Michael Carter II Starting to Make a Name for Himself as Jets' Slot Corner

Sauce Gardner: 'We Always Tip Our Cap to Mike'; Aaron Rodgers: 'He's a Pretty Damn Good Player'

news

TE Tyler Conklin Excited About 'Tight-End Friendly' Offense

QB Aaron Rodgers, OC Nathaniel Hackett Providing New Wrinkles for Group

news

DT Quinton Jefferson: 'We're Going to Be a Problem for a Lot of People'

An Already Deep Jets Defensive Line Gets Deeper and Gets Better

news

Jets Corner Sauce Gardner Gears Up to Attack the Next Highest Mountain

Pro Bowler/All-Pro/Defensive Rookie of the Year: This Season 'I'll Be a Whole Different Version of Myself'

news

Jets WR Allen Lazard: 'I Will Give My All to Help the Team'

Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is a Bit More Laid Back, but Still Intense

news

Aaron Rodgers on Jets' 1st Camp Practice: 'A Lot of Positivity Here and That's Fun'

But QB, HC Robert Saleh & Green & White Are Aware of the Process: 'We've Got to Build Things the Right Way'

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'Reminds' QB Aaron Rodgers of All-Pro Davante Adams

Ohio State Product Focused on Improving Release in Year 2

news

DL Reset: DT Quinnen Williams & Co. Set to Pick Up Where Group Left Off

Carl Lawson Eyes Double-Digit Sacks in 2023 Season

Advertising