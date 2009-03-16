Douglas, Green Join D-Line; Carroll Returns





The New York Jets have signed free agent defensive end Marques Douglas and unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Howard Green. The club also has re-signed unrestricted free agent defensive back Ahmad Carroll. The announcements were made by Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Douglas (6'2", 292) has played in 104 NFL games and made 79 starts. He has recorded 480 tackles, 19 sacks, 11 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his eight NFL seasons.

In 2008 for the Ravens, Douglas played in all 16 regular-season games and three postseason games, including two postseason starts. He finished the season with 43 tackles in the regular season and eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the postseason.

Originally signed by Baltimore as an undrafted rookie free agent in 1999, Douglas has spent the majority of his career with the Ravens (1999, 2001-04, 2008) and has also enjoyed stints with New Orleans (2000-01), San Francisco (2005-07) and Tampa Bay (2008).

Green (6'2", 320), a five-year NFL veteran, has started 12 of the 37 games he has played and recorded 55 tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Last season he played in 13 games with Seattle and registered 21 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

A sixth-round draft selection of Houston in 2002, Green has played for Baltimore (2002), New Orleans (2003-04) and Seattle (2007-08). He went to training camp with New Orleans (2005), Miami (2006) and Minnesota (2007) before signing with Seattle as a free agent on Oct. 17, 2007.