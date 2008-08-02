Donate Blood at Training Camp Monday





Join the New York Jets for the team's annual Training Camp Blood Drive on Monday, Aug. 4, in support of Long Island Blood Services, a division of the New York Blood Center.

Long Island has reached a critically low inventory of all blood types and is in a blood emergency. Donate your blood to those who need it most and enter a raffle to win tickets for the Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Date: Monday, Aug. 4

Time: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Location: Hofstra University, Busmobile located at Jets Fest

After donating some blood, take advantage of all that Capital One Bank Jets Training Camp has to offer, including Generation Jets Fest, the newest merchandise at our very own Jets Shop, and front-row access to your favorite players!