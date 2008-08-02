Donate Blood at Training Camp Monday

Aug 02, 2008 at 04:37 AM
li_blood_services_logo_320.gif


Join the New York Jets for the team's annual Training Camp Blood Drive on Monday, Aug. 4, in support of Long Island Blood Services, a division of the New York Blood Center.

Long Island has reached a critically low inventory of all blood types and is in a blood emergency. Donate your blood to those who need it most and enter a raffle to win tickets for the Jets' preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 23.

Date: Monday, Aug. 4

Time: 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Location: Hofstra University, Busmobile located at Jets Fest

After donating some blood, take advantage of all that Capital One Bank Jets Training Camp has to offer, including Generation Jets Fest, the newest merchandise at our very own Jets Shop, and front-row access to your favorite players!

For more information about the blood drive, call Doreen at Long Island Blood Services at 516-478-5031. For questions concerning medical eligibility to donate blood, call 1-800-688-0900.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota

news

MetLife, Jets and Giants Team Up for Online Auctions to Support Students in Tri-State Area

Fans to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and authentic merchandise to benefit Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants and Harlem Giants

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness for the Disease

news

Super Football Conference Announces Mental Health Awareness Series for NJ High Schools in Partnership with the The Defensive Line & Jets

First Session Begins Oct. 11 at Clifton High School

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Dolphins Game

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets Announce CityServe as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

news

Jets Host Shadowship Program for Social Justice Partners

Visitors Shadowed Members of Several Departments Within the Organization

Advertising