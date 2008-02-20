Transactions

Devlin, Henderson Get New Staff Roles

Feb 20, 2008 at 07:23 AM
The New York Jets have named Mike Devlin tight ends/assistant offensive line coach and Jerome Henderson defensive backs coach. The announcements were made by Jets head coach Eric Mangini.

Devlin, in his third season with the Jets, returns to coaching tight ends and assisting with the offensive line, the position he held in 2006, after sharing the offensive line duties with Tony Wise in 2007. Devlin will assist Bill Callahan along the offensive line.

Devlin played 101 games as an offensive lineman in three seasons with Buffalo (1993-95) and four with Arizona (1996-99). He played in Super Bowl XXVIII with the Bills.

Henderson was the Jets' assistant defensive backs coach in 2007 and spent the past two years as the team's director of player development.

He played in the NFL for eight seasons as a defensive back, appearing in 98 games with the Patriots (1991-93, '96), Bills (1993-94), Eagles (1995) and Jets (1997-98) and recording nine interceptions. He appeared in two Super Bowls — XXVIII with the Bills and XXXI with the Patriots.

