Corey Davis Appreciative of Aaron Rodgers' 'Patience' With New Offense

As the Jets offense continues to progress in training camp, WR Corey Davis believes the Green & White took a step in the right direction in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

"It was good to come out here and get in front of some new bodies," Davis said. "And you know, just see where we're at, but definitely got a lot to clean up."

The Jets made multiple additions over the offseason but potentially no two were bigger than hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and trading for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Dating to 2019, Rodgers played three seasons under Hackett when he was the OC in Green Bay. And over that span, Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes. The Packers went 39-9 and Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs, in 2020 and 2021.

Against the Panthers in practice, Rodgers connected on a pair of deep passes to WR Allen Lazard and TE C.J. Uzomah and the offense went three-and-out during a two-minute period. It was a mixed bag, but Davis said that he was encouraged by the Jets' offense, which has spent the spring and summer learning a new system.