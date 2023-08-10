Training Camp Features

Presented by

Corey Davis Appreciative of Aaron Rodgers' 'Patience' With New Offense

Veteran Wideout Encouraged by Joint Practice With Panthers

Aug 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3_-081023-davis

As the Jets offense continues to progress in training camp, WR Corey Davis believes the Green & White took a step in the right direction in the joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

"It was good to come out here and get in front of some new bodies," Davis said. "And you know, just see where we're at, but definitely got a lot to clean up."

The Jets made multiple additions over the offseason but potentially no two were bigger than hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and trading for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Dating to 2019, Rodgers played three seasons under Hackett when he was the OC in Green Bay. And over that span, Rodgers threw for 12,416 yards, 111 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.1% of his passes. The Packers went 39-9 and Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs, in 2020 and 2021.

Against the Panthers in practice, Rodgers connected on a pair of deep passes to WR Allen Lazard and TE C.J. Uzomah and the offense went three-and-out during a two-minute period. It was a mixed bag, but Davis said that he was encouraged by the Jets' offense, which has spent the spring and summer learning a new system.

"We're obviously still growing," Davis said. "And I got a long way to go to catch up to [Rodgers]. But he's been patient with us and working with us and pushing us up on every little thing, which is really good and what we need, especially me, so it's been really good and we're definitely getting there."

Health has been an important factor in getting in sync. Veteran tackle Duane Brown (rotator cuff surgery) and RB Breece Hall (torn ACL) are working their way back after off-season operations and have yet to practice. WR Garrett Wilson made the trip to South Carolina and practiced but did not participate in the scrimmage periods due to a low ankle sprain he sustained on July 26.

Davis said it is valuable for the Jets' injured players to get reps with Rodgers.

"I think we'll get there," Davis said. "Obviously, we got some guys who were working through some things, and they'll be back with us when they get back with us. Some of those guys are definitely going to help us win some games. So, I don't think it's necessarily overrated [to get consistent practice reps in with Rodgers], but we've got to make do with what we have right now."

Rodgers has helped Davis get comfortable in the scheme, providing advice and adjustments in the huddle and pre-snap.

"His presence," Davis said. "To how he says the plays, to how he goes about his work, his work ethic, his approach. You know, it's everything. he's real chill and real confident, but it's urgent at the same time, which is what we need."

Practice Gallery | Photos from Wednesday's Joint Practice with the Panthers

See photos of the Jets on the field in Spartanburg, S.C. for joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.

Practice-Galleries-8.9-thumb
1 / 69
SS1_4819
2 / 69
SS1_4924
3 / 69
SS1_6076
4 / 69
SS1_6160
5 / 69
SS3_7142
6 / 69
SS3_7167
7 / 69
SS1_6102
8 / 69
SS3_7133
9 / 69
SS1_4843
10 / 69
SS1_6064
11 / 69
SS1_5539
12 / 69
SS1_5991
13 / 69
SS1_5976
14 / 69
SS1_5814_1
15 / 69
SS1_5787
16 / 69
SS1_5730
17 / 69
SS1_5559
18 / 69
SS1_6411
19 / 69
SS1_6376
20 / 69
SS3_8057
21 / 69
SS1_5991
22 / 69
SS1_6246
23 / 69
SS2_0646
24 / 69
SS1_6813
25 / 69
SS3_7905
26 / 69
SS2_0985
27 / 69
SS3_7915
28 / 69
SS2_0217
29 / 69
SS3_8057
30 / 69
SS3_7890
31 / 69
SS3_8041
32 / 69
SS3_7976
33 / 69
SS1_6887
34 / 69
SS3_7726
35 / 69
SS1_7019
36 / 69
SS2_0104
37 / 69
SS2_0298
38 / 69
SS2_0359
39 / 69
SS2_0397
40 / 69
SS2_0149
41 / 69
SS2_0558
42 / 69
SS2_0821
43 / 69
SS2_0478
44 / 69
SS2_0149
45 / 69
SS2_1311
46 / 69
SS2_1624
47 / 69
SS2_1852
48 / 69
SS2_1595
49 / 69
SS2_1782
50 / 69
SS2_1551 1
51 / 69
SS2_1428
52 / 69
SS2_1537
53 / 69
SS2_1336
54 / 69
SS2_1274
55 / 69
SS2_1133
56 / 69
SS2_1090
57 / 69
SS2_1409
58 / 69
SS2_1045
59 / 69
SS1_7216
60 / 69
SS1_7424
61 / 69
SS1_7740
62 / 69
SS1_7856
63 / 69
SS1_7810
64 / 69
SS1_7518
65 / 69
SS1_7232
66 / 69
SS1_7200
67 / 69
SS1_7181
68 / 69
SS1_7295
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers & Jets Begin Week 2 of Their Hard Knocks Story Arc in the Carolinas

ARod Has Observations After First Joint Practice, Mostly on His O-Line and Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young
news

Jets' Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippmann Along Is Part of My Legacy

Veteran C Says Competition Has Brought Out the Best in Him
news

S Tony Adams Wants Jets to 'Go Dominate' in Joint Practices with Panthers

Former Undrafted Free Agent in Competition for Green & White Starting Spot
news

SI's Peter King: Jets Have a 'Damn Good' Secondary

Veteran NFL Reporter Discusses Aaron Rodgers' Positive Vibes This Summer
news

Mecole Hardman Jr Is 'Continuing to Build Chemistry' With Aaron Rodgers

Robert Saleh Says Jets WR: 'Not Even Close to Where He's Going to Be'
news

Offseason Work 'Paying Off' For TE Jeremy Ruckert

On Playing with Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the Most Fun I've Had in a Long Time'
news

All-Pro Quinnen Williams 'Ready to Compete' With Panthers in Joint Practices

QB Aaron Rodgers Preparing Unit For Heisman Winner QB Bryce Young
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

All-Pro Corner Graduated from University of Cincinnati Friday; Inspired Quinnen Williams to Complete School
news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day
news

Will Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Play in the Preseason?

Jets QB Last Played Before the Regular Season for the Packers in 2018
news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett on 'Living in a Glass House,' Friendship with Aaron Rodgers

OC on His QB: 'Really, Really Good Player, Better Human'; A-Rod on Hack: 'I Have a Lot of Love for Nathaniel'
Advertising