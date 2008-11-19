Coach of the Week: Rich Gianchiglia, Middlesex

Nov 19, 2008 at 07:56 AM
The New York Jets announced today that Rich Gianchiglia of Middlesex High School in Middlesex, N.J., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Gianchiglia will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Gianchiglia is in his seventh season as the head coach of the Middlesex Bluejays. He was the wide receivers and defensive backs coach at Elizabeth High School, which won the North II Group 4 championship in 2000. The 1994 alumnus of Middlesex was also a gridiron standout, earning all-conference and all-area honors as a defensive back in 1994. In addition to being the head coach, Gianchiglia also serves as a physical education teacher at his alma mater.

Last weekend Middlesex defeated the Highland Owls, 16-14, to win their first playoff game in 24 years. The win improves the Bluejays' record to 8–1 on the season. They move on in the Central Group 2 semifinals to face the Asbury Park Bishops this Saturday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. in Asbury Park.

