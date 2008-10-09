Coach of the Week: Rich Conklin, Nanuet





The New York Jets announced today that Rich Conklin of Nanuet High School in Nanuet, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award. For his efforts, Conklin will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Conklin has been a fixture at Nanuet for 38 years. He graduated from the high school in 1967, is in his 33rd season as head football coach, and was the wrestling coach for 25 years, retiring with 200 wins in 2001. He also serves as a health education teacher at Nanuet.

Under Conklin's leadership, the Golden Knights have won 14 league titles and five sectional championships. His 1989 team achieved a remarkable feat by not giving up a point the entire season.