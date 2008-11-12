Coach of the Week: John Catano, Croton Harmon





The New York Jets announced today that John Catano of Croton Harmon High School in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Catano will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

Catano is in his 11th season at the helm of the Croton Harmon Tigers. The 1976 Hendrick Hudson High School graduate coached as an assistant at his alma mater for 15 years prior to accepting the Croton head coaching job. Catano works in the program and engineering department at the Indian Point Energy Center.