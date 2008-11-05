Coach of the Week: Joe DeSiena, Xaverian

Nov 05, 2008 at 07:36 AM
9-22_pickert.jpg


The New York Jets announced today that Joe DeSiena of Xaverian High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, DeSiena will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 13th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

DeSiena is in his first year at the helm of the Xaverian Clippers. He served as the quarterbacks coach on Dom Laurendi's staff the previous four seasons, helping the team to the 2006 Catholic High School Football League (CHSFL) AA Championship. DeSiena, a 2000 Xaverian graduate, also played quarterback under Laurendi before deciding to accept a baseball scholarship at St. Francis College in Brooklyn. DeSiena graduated with a BA in management from St. Francis and teaches global studies and history at Xaverian.

Last weekend, Xaverian defeated the Stepinac Crusaders, 28-25, to end the regular season at 5 -3. The Clippers' turnaround after going winless last season has garnered the fourth seed in the CHSFL AAA playoffs. They will battle the fifth-seeded St. Joseph By-the-Sea Vikings on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Kings Bay beginning at 1:30 p.m.

