Coach of the Week: Jamie Lynch, Islip HS

9/18 - Louis Solomon of Frankin High School in Somerset, N.J.





The New York Jets announced today that Jamie Lynch of Islip High School in Islip, N.Y., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

In its 12th year, this award is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, school and student-athletes.

Lynch is in his second season as head coach of the Buccaneers after serving as an assistant from 2003-05. He is a '93 alumnus of Islip and was captain of the Buccaneers team that won back-to-back Suffolk County titles in 1991-92. He also received the Carl A. Hansen Award in 1992 as the top high school football player in Suffolk County.

Lynch wears many hats at Islip. He is heading into his third season as the head coach of the varsity basketball team and also serves as an instructional aide at the high school.