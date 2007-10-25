Coach of the Week: Doug Wilkins, Mountain Lakes HS

Oct 25, 2007 at 05:44 AM
The New York Jets announced today that Doug Wilkins of Mountain Lakes High School in Mountain Lakes, N.J., has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, Wilkins will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program, and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

In its 12th year, this award is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, school and student-athletes.

Wilkins is in his 42nd season as head coach of the Herd. He has coached more than 545 players during his coaching tenure and has not had a losing season since 1984. His teams have won conference titles in 1967, '70, '72-74, '76-77, '85, '87, '89-91, '95-96, '98 and 2001-04. His teams have also won state section titles in 1970, '72-74, '76 and 2002.

Wilkins served as the principal of Mountain Lakes for 14 years prior to his retirement in 1999. Last Saturday the Herd defeated the Kimberly Academy Cougars, 35–0, to give him his 300th victory. His record stands at 300-104-5. This Saturday Mountain Lakes will travel to face the Morris Catholic Crusaders at 1 p.m.

