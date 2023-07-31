C.J. Uzomah Adjusting to Aaron Rodgers' Play Style & No-Look Passing

Uzomah has loved the flexibility Rodgers has bought to the offense and it has helped him learn how to attack different coverages.

"It makes it fun," Uzomah said when asked about Rodgers' ability to adlib. "It is nice because I know I am not running just a line a cutting in. Instead, I am finding open space and I know the quarterback wants us there and he is going to feed us the ball."

Last season Uzomah played 15 games and had 21 receptions for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns. He explained that Rodgers' ability to locate receivers in space has allowed him to vary the depths of the routes he runs.

"Within the confinements of the play and the drop and the coverage, there is a little more freedom," Uzomah said. "It is not running a straight line, it is if he has a seven-step drop knowing the area I need to be in, and he will find us in that area. [Rodgers] wants us to look at the game through his eyes and his lens. See the defense, see the rotation. … It is a lot. I am gonna be honest, it is a lot. But it is very fun for me."

Additionally, Uzomah caught a no-look pass from Rodgers on Thursday. Running in the flat, Rodgers looked down the center of the field before firing to a wide-open Uzomah with green grass ahead.