Chad on JB Awards Show

New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington will be one of the NFL players highlighted during the "NFL PLAYERS Presents the JB Awards," a taping of the annual event that CBS-TV will air this Saturday from 2-3 p.m.

The show offers in-depth interviews with the JB Award recipients honored in April at the NFL Players Gala in Washington, D.C., which pays tribute to some of the league's biggest heroes for their off-the-field achievements in the community while also benefiting Special Olympics D.C. For the fourth consecutive year, the NFLPA and PLAYERS INC have partnered with James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" on CBS to create this one-hour show.

Inspirational stories highlighted in the program include personal accounts from Pennington as well as Indianapolis coach Tony Dungy, former St. Louis RB Marshall Faulk, Miami DE Jason Taylor, former Dallas CB Everson Walls and Denver S John Lynch.

Also, New Orleans players Scott Fujita, Michael Lewis and Deuce McAllister are featured accepting the JB Award for Community Dedication on behalf of all the players on the Saints roster.

Ten JB Award winners were personally selected from a field of 32 players by Brown after each NFL team nominated a player at the end of the season for his commitment to achieve excellence off the field through building better communities and stronger families.