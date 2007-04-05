Celebrate the Tradition at 3 Jets Draft Parties

New York Jets 2007 Draft Partners





The New York Jets will host three draft parties on Saturday, April 28, the opening day of the NFL Draft. The parties will be sponsored by Coors Light, the Daily News, Sprint and Toyota.

Join your fellow fans for food, fun and a chance to win great prizes at one of three Dave & Buster's locations throughout the tri-state area.

Bob Wischusen, the radio voice of the Jets, will host the party at Dave & Buster's in New York City's Times Square. Jets TV personality Karen Keyes will host the party at Dave & Buster's in Farmingdale, L.I. And Joe Pardavila, a.k.a. Monkey Boy of Scott and Todd in the Morning on 95.5 WPLJ, will host the party at Dave & Buster's in West Nyack, N.Y.

Doors will open at each location at 11:00 a.m. and each party will feature contests, interactive games and free giveaways to the first 1,000 fans at each location.

Starting Monday, April 9, fans can win one of several VIP prizes by entering our draft sweepstakes right here at: www.newyorkjets.com/draft.

This year's grand prize includes a SHARP 26" AQUOS LCD Flat Panel TV as well as a private VIP party for you and nine of your closest friends at one of the three draft party locations. Other sweepstakes prizes include an autographed jersey of the team's first 2007 draft pick and five sets of VIP tickets to 2007 Jets Training Camp.

In addition to our draft sweepstakes, the Jets site will also feature a contest for fans to choose their top 10 draft picks. For those fans who submit their top 10 list in the correct order, a winner will be selected at random to receive a Jets Merchandise Gift Pack.

"The three separate draft day parties have become a tradition in which Jets players, alumni and fans can celebrate the Jets' immediate future," said team president Jay Cross. "There is no better way for a Jets fan in Long Island, New Jersey or New York to be a greater part of the draft process than with their favorite team."